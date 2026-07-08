GAF Launches Roof of the Year Contest Elevating Roofing Excellence Across the U.S.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, has announced the launch of the 2026 GAF Roof of the Year contest, designed to recognize outstanding roofing projects completed by contractors certified by GAF across the United States.

GAF announces 2026 Roof of the Year contest to recognize outstanding roofing projects completed by GAF-certified contractors.

Building on GAF's commitment to elevating industry standards, the GAF Roof of the Year contest invites contractors to showcase projects that exemplify excellence in roofing. Submissions will be accepted from July 1, 2026, through October 16, 2026, across five distinct award categories highlighting achievements that range from technical complexity to community impact. For each of these categories, one grand prize winning contractor and four contractor runners-up will be selected, giving these professionals the opportunity to earn industry-leading recognition while showcasing their work to homeowners, peers, and communities nationwide.

"Exceptional roofing projects represent more than technical skill, they reflect the pride, professionalism, and dedication contractors bring to every job," said Jim Durkin, Chief Customer Experience Officer at GAF. "The GAF Roof of the Year contest highlights the craftsmanship and innovation that define the best in our industry and celebrates the contractors inspiring confidence in homeowners across the country."

Roof of the Year Award Categories

To highlight the breadth of skill and expertise across the industry, the contest is organized into five award categories:

Best Use of Premium Products: Projects that showcase design, curb appeal, and the visual impact of GAF premium shingles. Must be GAF Certified, Certified Plus, or a Master Elite contractor.

Projects that showcase design, curb appeal, and the visual impact of GAF premium shingles. Must be GAF Certified, Certified Plus, or a Master Elite contractor. Most Challenging Roof: Technically complex projects that demonstrate advanced skill, problem-solving, and roofing expertise. Must be GAF Certified, Certified Plus, or a Master Elite contractor.

Technically complex projects that demonstrate advanced skill, problem-solving, and roofing expertise. Must be GAF Certified, Certified Plus, or a Master Elite contractor. Helping Others in the Community: Projects that support homeowners and strengthen communities through meaningful acts of service and impact. Must be GAF Certified, Certified Plus, or a Master Elite contractor.

Projects that support homeowners and strengthen communities through meaningful acts of service and impact. Must be GAF Certified, Certified Plus, or a Master Elite contractor. The Gold Standard: Complete GAF roofing systems covered by a Golden Pledge ® Limited Warranty, representing the highest level of workmanship and protection. This category is exclusive to GAF Master Elite ® contractors.

Complete GAF roofing systems covered by a Golden Pledge Limited Warranty, representing the highest level of workmanship and protection. This category is exclusive to GAF Master Elite contractors. Best Metal Roof: Projects featuring a complete TimberSteel™ metal roofing system that showcase durability, craftsmanship, and performance. Must be a GAF Metal Certified contractor.

Supporting Contractor Success

Each grand prize-winning contractor will receive $10,000 in co-branded paid media support from GAF to help promote their business within their local market. In addition, each homeowner associated with a grand prize-winning project will receive a $10,000 cash award, while homeowners whose projects are selected as runners-up will receive $1,000.

Grand prize and runner-up contractors will also receive recognition through digital badges that can be used to share their achievements with customers and local communities along with a case study featured on GAF.com.

For more information about the GAF Roof of the Year contest, including eligibility requirements, award categories, and submission details, visit www.roofoftheyear.com.

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, business owners and roofing professionals with its innovative solutions and focus on exceptional service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to strengthen its communities and industry through investments in career development, sustainable products, and local community resilience. Learn more at www.GAF.com

Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to eligible contractors certified by GAF located within the 50 US/DC (excluding CA, MD, ND & TN). Authorized Representatives must be legal US residents, 18 years of age and older. Potential winning Eligible Contractors must submit to and pass a background check to Sponsor's satisfaction prior to confirmation of eligibility and prize award. Entry will be made on behalf of Eligible Contractor as a business entity and not any individual person. Sponsor reserves the right not to award all prizes in a Category if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive at least twenty (20) eligible and qualified Entries for that specific Category. Void in CA, MD, ND, TN & where prohibited by law. Entry Period starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on 7/1/26 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 10/16/26. Voting Period begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on 11/1/26 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 11/30/26. Voting is for entertainment purposes. The Eligible Contractor must submit a roofing project installed on a residential home located within the Eligible Territory between 1/1/26 to 10/16/26. Subject to Official Rules, including complete eligibility requirements, entry categories, how to enter, judging criteria, prize details, and restrictions, see roofoftheyear.com/rules. Sponsor: GAF Materials LLC, 1 Campus Drive, Parsippany, NJ, 07054

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE GAF