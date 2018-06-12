Gail Moaney, Finn Partners' Founding Managing Partner And Head Of Global Travel & Lifestyle Practice Receives Prestigious Award From Caribbean Tourism Organization

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finn Partners today announced that Gail Moaney, founding managing partner and head of its global Travel & Lifestyle practice, with staff across the U.S. and Europe, was honored with the 2018 Marcella Martinez Award at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Annual Tourism Industry Awards.

Gail Moaney, Finn Partners' founding managing partner and head of its global Travel & Lifestyle practice, accepts the 2018 Marcella Martinez Award at the Caribbean Tourism Organization Annual Tourism Industry Awards.

"I'm thrilled that Gail was recognized for her decades of work in bolstering Caribbean tourism, including currently serving as senior counselor for a fully integrated marketing and communications program for the Jamaica Tourist Board, a FINN client for 15 years," said Peter Finn, founding partner, Finn Partners. "Gail has been part of the FINN family for over 20 years and has expertly evolved our tourism practice areas into one of the largest in the world."

In addition to Jamaica, Gail has also developed and directed PR Programs for the Bahamas, Barbados, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Bay Gardens Resorts, Island Routes, and Air Jamaica.

The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, personally awarded Gail at a recent gala event and shared that it is presented annually for unparalleled achievement in the design and implementation of successful programs to strengthen Caribbean tourism. Established in 2004, the award is named in honor of Marcella Martinez, who dedicated her public relations career to promoting tourism to the area.

"Marcella Martinez was an extraordinary person and public relations professional in addition to a dear friend and mentor," said Gail. "It's a dream come true and a tremendous honor to receive this award in her name- she dedicated her public relations career to the promotion of tourism to the Caribbean and her legacy will live on for many years to come."

