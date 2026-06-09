Gain a competitive edge on the racetrack with the Garmin Catalyst R1 radar

Innovative auto racing radar system provides visual alerts for approaching vehicles to improve awareness and support defense performance

OLATHE, Kan., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the unrivaled Garmin Catalyst™ R1 racing radar, purpose-built to provide high-performance drivers with more situational awareness1 in their vehicle for a competitive advantage on the racetrack. The radar system features heads-up indicator lights that are positioned within the driver's line of sight in the cockpit, allowing them to keep their eyes on the track and maintain awareness of vehicles approaching from behind.

Innovative auto racing radar system provides visual alerts for approaching vehicles to improve awareness and support defense performance.

"We're excited to bring our radar expertise to high-performance driving, furthering our commitment to the motorsports racing community. The Garmin Catalyst R1 is a first-of-its-kind radar system that allows drivers to improve overtaking, defending and on-track decision-making without compromising their focus."

—Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Designed to race

The Garmin Catalyst R1 radar is unobtrusive, rugged and has an IP67 dust/water rating that can withstand rigorous racetrack conditions including weather, heat and vibration. Along with the indicator lights and rear-facing sensor, the radar system includes all mounting hardware needed to secure on a race vehicle.

Available to purchase on garmin.com starting June 12, 2026, the Garmin Catalyst R1 racing radar has a suggested retail price of $799.99. Visit our website to learn more.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1 Adverse weather conditions and wet racetracks may interfere with operation of the device. Always maintain awareness of your surroundings while using this device, especially in these conditions.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Catalyst is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.