Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

System-wide same club sales increased 3.5%

Ended first quarter with total membership of approximately 21.5 million

Company updates 2026 outlook

HAMPTON, N.H., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 21.9% to $337.2 million.

System-wide same club sales increased 3.5%.

System-wide sales increased $88.0 million to $1.4 billion, from $1.3 billion in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $51.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $41.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Net income increased $9.7 million to $51.8 million, compared to $42.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income (1) increased $9.4 million to $59.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share ( 1 ) , compared to $50.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

increased $9.4 million to $59.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share , compared to $50.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $22.9 million to $139.9 million from $117.0 million in the prior year period.

increased $22.9 million to $139.9 million from $117.0 million in the prior year period. 15 new Planet Fitness clubs were opened system-wide during the period, all of which were franchisee-owned, bringing system-wide total clubs to 2,909 as of March 31, 2026.

Repurchased and retired 613,725 shares of Class A common stock using $50.0 million of cash on hand.

Cash and marketable securities of $652.0 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $375.3 million, restricted cash of $81.2 million and marketable securities of $195.5 million as of March 31, 2026.

"In the first quarter, our top and bottom line results exceeded expectations. However, 2026 is off to a slower than expected start from a net member growth perspective as we faced internal and external headwinds during our peak sign-up period. As a result, we are sharpening our marketing to prioritize capturing demand and driving net member growth. Additionally, we are pausing the planned national Black Card price increase pending a broader pricing review," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "While we are resetting near-term expectations, we expect that these actions will help set the stage for enhanced top and bottom-line results in 2027. The fitness industry continues to benefit from a number of secular tailwinds given the growing awareness of the vital role movement plays in health and well-being. Long-term, our thesis remains intact and as the leader in the high-value, low-price segment, Planet Fitness is well positioned to capitalize on our industry leadership."

_______________________________ 1 Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, diluted and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income and a computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

For the first quarter of 2026, total revenue increased $60.6 million or 21.9% to $337.2 million from $276.7 million in the prior year period. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $19.3 million or 16.7% to $134.5 million from $115.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to a $10.3 million increase in National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue from a 1% rate increase to NAF contributions from 2% to 3% for fiscal year 2026. There was also $6.0 million of higher royalty revenue, of which $2.8 million was attributable to a franchise same club sales increase of 3.5%, $2.2 million was attributable to new clubs opened since January 1, 2025 before they move into the same club sales base and $1.0 million was due to higher royalties on annual fees, and a $1.4 million increase in franchise and other fees.

Corporate-owned clubs segment revenue increased $7.0 million or 5.2% to $140.6 million from $133.7 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to $6.9 million from the corporate-owned clubs in the same club sales base, of which of $4.3 million was attributable to a same clubs sales increase of 3.5% and $2.6 million was attributable to higher other fees, and $4.9 million was from new clubs opened since January 1, 2025 before they move into the same club sales base. This increase was partially offset by $4.8 million of lower revenue attributable to the 8 clubs located in California that the Company sold to a franchisee in August 2025.

Equipment segment revenue increased $34.3 million or 123.4% to $62.1 million from $27.8 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to $32.0 million of higher revenue from equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned clubs and $2.3 million of higher revenue from equipment sales to new franchisee-owned clubs. In the first quarter of 2026, we had equipment sales to 14 new franchisee-owned clubs compared to 10 in the prior year period.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA represents our Adjusted EBITDA broken out by the Company's reportable segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA was as follows:

Franchise Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $9.9 million or 11.6% to $94.7 million from $84.9 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to higher franchise segment revenue as described above, and $2.2 million of higher other gain, net, partially offset by $10.3 million of higher NAF expense and $1.2 million of higher selling, general and administrative expense.

Corporate-owned clubs Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.6 million or 1.4% to $46.5 million from $45.8 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to $4.3 million from clubs included in the same club sales base, partially offset by $2.1 million of higher expense from the 1% rate increase in NAF contributions and by $1.5 million of lower adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 8 clubs located in California that the Company sold to a franchisee in August 2025, as described above.

Equipment Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $12.0 million or 161.6% to $19.5 million from $7.4 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by higher equipment sales to existing and new franchisee-owned clubs, as described above.

2026 Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2026, the Company is reiterating the following expectations:

New equipment placements of approximately 150 to 160 in franchisee-owned locations.

System-wide new club openings of approximately 180 to 190 locations.

Based on lower net joins than planned in the first quarter, which has an outsized impact on full year results due to the seasonal nature of the Company's subscription revenue model and the decision to pause the Black Card price increase, the Company is updating certain of its 2026 growth expectations over 2025 results as follows:

System-wide same club sales growth of approximately 1% (previously 4% to 5%).

Revenue to increase approximately 7% (previously approximately 9%).

Adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 6% (previously approximately 10%).

Adjusted net income to decrease approximately 2% (previously an increase of 4% to 5%).

Adjusted net income per share, diluted to increase approximately 4% (previously 9% to 10%), based on adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 79.0 million (previously 80.0 million), inclusive of shares expected to be repurchased.

The Company now expects 2026 net interest expense to be approximately $111.0 million (previously $114.0 million). It also continues to expect capital expenditures to increase approximately 10% to 15% driven by additional clubs in our corporate-owned portfolio and depreciation and amortization to increase approximately 10% compared to 2025.

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2026. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2026, and therefore cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Same club sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same club sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from clubs that had sales in the comparable months of both years. We define the same club sales base to include those clubs that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same club sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00AM (ET) on May 7, 2026 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.planetfitness.com via the "Investor Relations" link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to expected future performance presented under the heading "2026 Outlook," those attributed to the Company's Chief Executive Officer in this press release, the Company's expected membership growth and club growth, share repurchases and the timing thereof, ability to deliver future shareholder value and other statements, estimates and projections that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "goal," "plan," "prospect," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "assumption," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," "future," "strategy" and similar references to future periods, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise clubs, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and, once available, the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2026

2025 Revenue:







Franchise

$ 102,249

$ 93,240 National advertising fund revenue

32,218

21,940 Franchise segment

134,467

115,180 Corporate-owned clubs

140,622

133,669 Equipment

62,147

27,813 Total revenue

337,236

276,662 Operating costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue

45,341

22,485 Club operations

88,194

81,680 Selling, general and administrative

34,150

34,307 National advertising fund expense

32,218

21,944 Depreciation and amortization

40,251

38,281 Other gains, net

(1,587)

(1,237) Total operating costs and expenses

238,567

197,460 Income from operations

98,669

79,202 Other income (expense), net:







Interest income

5,662

5,812 Interest expense

(32,967)

(26,197) Other income, net

615

283 Total other expense, net

(26,690)

(20,102) Income before income taxes

71,979

59,100 Provision for income taxes

19,309

16,216 Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

(874)

(805) Net income

51,796

42,079 Less net income attributable to non-controlling interests

242

212 Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc

$ 51,554

$ 41,867 Net income per share of Class A common stock:







Basic

$ 0.65

$ 0.50 Diluted

$ 0.65

$ 0.50 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:







Basic

79,575

84,170 Diluted

79,786

84,402

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 375,273

$ 345,652 Restricted cash

81,223

66,304 Short-term marketable securities

98,533

106,761 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $428 as of March 31,

2026 and December 31, 2025

41,076

70,431 Inventory

4,809

7,581 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

15,376

— Prepaid expenses

26,275

24,605 Other receivables

42,590

34,094 Income tax receivable

1,917

2,958 Total current assets

687,072

658,386 Long-term marketable securities

96,963

88,263 Investments, net of allowance for expected credit losses

68,927

69,700 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $482,134 and $453,852, as of

March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

452,201

466,747 Right-of-use assets, net

398,676

409,320 Intangible assets, net

278,389

286,409 Goodwill

712,340

712,450 Deferred income taxes

394,765

406,724 Other assets, net

15,308

5,396 Total assets

$ 3,104,641

$ 3,103,395 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 25,750

$ 23,875 Accounts payable

33,094

39,683 Accrued expenses

68,789

75,371 Equipment deposits

7,414

10,165 Deferred revenue, current

86,373

58,593 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current

55,508

55,518 Other current liabilities

54,810

49,285 Total current liabilities

331,738

312,490 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

2,453,337

2,458,379 Lease liabilities, net of current portion

406,984

419,120 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

29,133

29,657 Deferred tax liabilities

1,076

1,177 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion

360,273

360,273 Other liabilities

4,892

5,677 Total noncurrent liabilities

3,255,695

3,274,283 Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 79,124 and 80,446

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

8

8 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 316 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

—

— Additional paid in capital

625,604

623,333 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(605)

1,311 Accumulated deficit

(1,107,227)

(1,107,429) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

(482,220)

(482,777) Non-controlling interests

(572)

(601) Total stockholders' deficit

(482,792)

(483,378) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 3,104,641

$ 3,103,395

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands)

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 51,796

$ 42,079 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

40,251

38,281 Equity-based compensation expense

2,981

2,631 Deferred tax expense

11,841

10,961 Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,536

1,314 Accretion of marketable securities discount

(131)

(488) Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

874

805 Dividends accrued on held-to-maturity investment

(603)

(561) Credit loss on held-to-maturity investment

502

292 Gain on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement liability

—

(84) Gain on insurance proceeds

—

(1,461) Other

(697)

(260) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

29,404

38,490 Inventory

2,811

4,172 Other assets and other current assets

1,603

868 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

(15,380)

(16,670) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(12,337)

(13,934) Other liabilities and other current liabilities

(724)

(918) Income taxes

6,661

4,967 Payments pursuant to tax benefit arrangements

(10)

— Equipment deposits

(2,751)

637 Deferred revenue

27,298

17,805 Leases

2,596

5,001 Net cash provided by operating activities

147,521

133,927 Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(25,501)

(23,055) Insurance proceeds for property and equipment

—

2,053 Payment of deferred consideration for acquired clubs

—

(1,479) Purchases of marketable securities

(36,395)

(42,334) Maturities of marketable securities

35,340

36,749 Issuance of promissory notes to related parties

(20,647)

— Other investing activities

—

(33) Net cash used in investing activities

(47,203)

(28,099) Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of long-term debt

(4,563)

(5,625) Payment of deferred financing and other debt-related costs

(141)

— Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock

613

655 Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock

(51,105)

(50,009) Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(45)

(31) Distributions paid to members of Pla-Fit Holdings

(365)

(349) Net cash used in financing activities

(55,606)

(55,359) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(172)

348 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

44,540

50,817 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

411,956

349,674 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 456,496

$ 400,491 Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 21,485

$ 25,065 Net cash paid for income taxes

$ 329

$ 289 Non-cash investing activities:







Non-cash additions to property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 12,006

$ 10,645

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to Adjusted EBITDA as we use this measure to evaluate our operating performance and we believe this measure is useful to investors in evaluating our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors. Our Board of Directors uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. Our Chief Operating Decision Maker also uses Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA specific to each of our three reportable segments, to assess the financial performance of and allocate resources to our segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. Corporate overhead costs not directly attributable to any individual segment are not allocated to the three segments and are included in Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA within Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025 Net income $ 51,796

$ 42,079 Interest income (5,662)

(5,812) Interest expense 32,967

26,197 Provision for income taxes 19,309

16,216 Depreciation and amortization 40,251

38,281 EBITDA 138,661

116,961 Severance costs(1) —

597 Executive transition costs(2) 842

1,041 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investment 502

292 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment (603)

(561) Insurance recovery(3) —

(1,636) Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(4) —

(84) Amortization of basis difference of equity-method investments(5) 240

240 Other(6) 226

155 Adjusted EBITDA $ 139,868

$ 117,005

(1) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the three months ended March 31, 2025. (2) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with executive leadership transitions. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, amounts represent costs associated with the departure of the Chief Financial Officer and the search for a new Chief Financial Officer. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounts represent costs for stock-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (3) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred. (4) Represents a gain related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (5) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (6) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance.

A reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025 Adjusted EBITDA





Franchise segment $ 94,721

$ 84,865 Corporate-owned clubs segment 46,485

45,849 Equipment segment 19,467

7,442 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 160,673

138,156 Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA(1) (20,805)

(21,151) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 139,868

$ 117,005

(1) Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA includes adjusted corporate overhead costs, such as payroll and related benefit costs and professional services that are not directly attributable to any individual segment and thus are unallocated. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA plus the Adjusted EBITDA of corporate and other is equal to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to "—Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of Adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-cash and other items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026

2025 Net income $ 51,796

$ 42,079 Provision for income taxes 19,309

16,216 Severance costs(1) —

597 Executive transition costs(2) 842

1,041 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investment 502

292 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment (603)

(561) Insurance recovery(3) —

(1,636) Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(4) —

(84) Amortization of basis difference of equity-method investments(5) 240

240 Other(6) 226

155 Purchase accounting amortization(7) 8,020

9,178 Adjusted income before income taxes 80,332

67,517 Adjusted income taxes(8) 20,886

17,487 Adjusted net income $ 59,446

$ 50,030 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.74

$ 0.59 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted(9) 80,102

84,744

(1) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the three months ended March 31, 2025. (2) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with executive leadership transitions. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, amounts represent costs associated with the departure of the Chief Financial Officer and the search for a new Chief Financial Officer. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounts represent costs for stock-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (3) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred. (4) Represents a gain related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (5) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (6) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (7) Represents the amount of actual non-cash amortization expense recorded, in accordance with GAAP, associated with intangible assets created in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned clubs. (8) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 26.0% and 25.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (9) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (in thousands, except per share

amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 51,554

79,786

$ 0.65

$ 41,867

84,402

$ 0.50 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 242

316





212

342



Net income 51,796









42,079







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 28,536









25,438







Adjusted income before income

taxes 80,332









67,517







Adjusted income taxes(4) 20,886









17,487







Adjusted net income $ 59,446

80,102

$ 0.74

$ 50,030

84,744

$ 0.59

(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Represents net income attributable to non-controlling interests and the assumed exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. as of the beginning of the period presented. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 26.0% and 25.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.