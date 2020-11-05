Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf named a 2021 Best Law Firm and a New York City Tier 1 Firm in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Product Liability by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, a top Manhattan Personal Injury Law Firm, was named a 2021 Best Law Firm by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®.

The firm was also named:

A Tier 1 Firm for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiff in New York City

A Tier 1 Firm for Medical Malpractice Litigation – Plaintiff in New York City

A Tier 1 Firm for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiff in New York City

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf which celebrated its 100th Anniversary last year has staked its superior reputation on its dedication, sensitivity and commitment to personal service. The firm specializes in the most serious and significant personal injury and general negligence cases, which range from construction site injuries and automobile accidents to medical malpractice and complex products liability claims. Its national reputation as "counsel to the profession" makes it the top choice for fellow members of the Bar who seek the best representation possible for those they refer.

The firm carefully screens its cases before assigning each one to a team selected for its relevant expertise. The diverse backgrounds of the firm's attorneys—including top-rated trial attorneys, renowned appellate court attorneys and medical doctors give each team a unique perspective for evaluating, preparing and trying its case, aided by state-of-the-art support services and courtroom technology.

Recently, a $59.2 million verdict obtained by the firm for a young victim who was burnt alive during a botched chemistry experiment was upheld by a Manhattan Supreme Court judge. This verdict was also recognized as the #1 School verdict by Top Verdicts. The firm has also been very active recently in helping child victims of sexual abuse getting compensation under the NY Child Victim's Act. The firm obtained a $27.5 million settlement on behalf of four boys who were abused by a NYC catechism teacher. This is one of the top child sexual abuse settlements in the country.

