Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf named a Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, and Product Liability

News provided by

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

02 Nov, 2023, 11:14 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th year running, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has been distinguished as a Tier 1 Law Firm in New York City by the prestigious U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms: " in the following practices:

Continue Reading
The team of attorneys at the NYC Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman and Mackauf.
The team of attorneys at the NYC Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman and Mackauf.

Since the initiation of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in 2010, the firm has consistently proven its mettle, embodying the very ethos of legal diligence, expertise, and client advocacy.

"We're humbled and honored by this recognition," states Ben Rubinowitz, the firm's Managing Partner. "Being named a Tier 1 firm for 14 consecutive years is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and our century-long legacy of ensuring justice for our clients."

In operation since 1919, the Manhattan-based firm, while selective in accepting cases, has been formidable in its approach, handling 80 to 100 critical tort cases annually. This selective approach enables the firm to allocate unparalleled time and resources to each case. The firm's impressive record is evident in its over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements.

Among the notable achievements so far this year are:

  • A $20 million settlement for a train accident victim.
  • A $9 million settlement for surgical malpractice.
  • $5 million for a construction worker's injury.
  • $4.5 million for a wrongful death due to hospital negligence.
  • And numerous other significant settlements advocating for clients' rights.

Furthermore, earlier this year, eight attorneys were listed in the Best Lawyers® 2024, with another four shining brightly in the "Ones to Watch" category by Best Lawyers® 2024. Additionally, managing partner Ben Rubinowitz was named "Lawyer of the Year" twice for Personal Injury and Product Liability.

About Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf:

Founded in 1919, it's one of NYC's leading personal injury law firms, with a tradition of success spanning over a century. The firm is recognized for its legal excellence, unmatched client advocacy, and impressive record in securing significant verdicts and settlements.

Contact: Ben Rubinowitz bbr@gairgair.com

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

Also from this source

The NY Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Twelve Attorneys Recognized in 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

The NY Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Twelve Attorneys Recognized in 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, a leading NYC Personal Injury Law Firm with a rich legacy spanning nearly a...
Distinguished Trial Lawyer Ben Rubinowitz Honored with Unprecedented Fifth and Sixth Best Lawyers "Lawyer Of The Year"Awards

Distinguished Trial Lawyer Ben Rubinowitz Honored with Unprecedented Fifth and Sixth Best Lawyers "Lawyer Of The Year"Awards

Ben Rubinowitz, an esteemed trial lawyer and the Managing Partner at the renowned New York Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.