Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf named a Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, and Product Liability

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th year running, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has been distinguished as a Tier 1 Law Firm in New York City by the prestigious U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms: " in the following practices:

Since the initiation of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in 2010, the firm has consistently proven its mettle, embodying the very ethos of legal diligence, expertise, and client advocacy.

"We're humbled and honored by this recognition," states Ben Rubinowitz, the firm's Managing Partner. "Being named a Tier 1 firm for 14 consecutive years is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and our century-long legacy of ensuring justice for our clients."

In operation since 1919, the Manhattan-based firm, while selective in accepting cases, has been formidable in its approach, handling 80 to 100 critical tort cases annually. This selective approach enables the firm to allocate unparalleled time and resources to each case. The firm's impressive record is evident in its over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements.

Among the notable achievements so far this year are:

A $20 million settlement for a train accident victim.

A $9 million settlement for surgical malpractice.

$5 million for a construction worker's injury.

$4.5 million for a wrongful death due to hospital negligence.

And numerous other significant settlements advocating for clients' rights.

Furthermore, earlier this year, eight attorneys were listed in the Best Lawyers® 2024, with another four shining brightly in the "Ones to Watch" category by Best Lawyers® 2024. Additionally, managing partner Ben Rubinowitz was named "Lawyer of the Year" twice for Personal Injury and Product Liability.

