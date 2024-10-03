Galactic Civilizations IV Releases v2.9 'Starview Update'

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock is pleased to announce the release of Galactic Civilizations IV v2.9, titled 'The Starview Update.' This update focuses on enhancing the player experience with a variety of quality-of-life improvements, visual upgrades, and gameplay refinements based on community feedback.

In this substantial update, players can look forward to a range of key changes designed to streamline gameplay and improve immersion. "We're committed to continuously refining Galactic Civilizations IV based on player input," said Brad Wardell, lead designer of the GalCiv series. "With the Starview Update, we're not only addressing bugs and balance issues but also enhancing the overall experience to make it even more enjoyable for our players."

Major Updates:

The Yor Singularity ships have received a visual upgrade, while the classic designs remain available as "Classic Yor" for nostalgic players. Polished Artifacts and Game Events: Various artifact effects and game events have been refined for better balance and consistency, with deprecated technologies removed from the tech tree to streamline research.

The Shipyard and Starbase screens now feature dynamic backgrounds showcasing the galaxy, along with a cleaner and more intuitive interface. Streamlined Civilization Policy Management: The Civilization Policy screen has been redesigned for better organization, introducing a tax slider for more precise economic control and improved access to Rally Points via dedicated hotkeys.

Players who own any of the DLC for Supernova will no longer need to be online to access that content. Gameplay Improvements: A significant batch of gameplay updates, including bug fixes, balance changes, and general polish, enhances the overall experience.

For a comprehensive list of all changes and improvements in the Galactic Civilizations IV v2.9 "Starview Update" update, visit the full changelog here.

To explore or purchase Galactic Civilizations IV, visit the game on Steam, Epic Games Store, or directly at galciv4.com.

v2.9 Starview Update Video: View Here

v2.9 Starview Screenshots:

