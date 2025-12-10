Sins of a Solar Empire II v1.5 Free Update Releases Today For All Players

New Update features revamped Diplomacy System, new Quick Start options, AI improvements and more for all who own Sins of a Solar Empire II

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Stardock Entertainment has gifted players a huge free update for Sins of a Solar Empire II today. Sins of a Solar Empire II v1.50 - The 'Diplomatic Repercussions' Update features a big overhaul to the game's diplomacy system that gives players more control over the strategic alliances and enemies they make in their quests for galactic dominance. In addition, this update features new Quick Start options giving players the chance to jump right into mid-late game stages, improved AI, an update to Mod UX, and other improvements.

"The Sins of a Solar Empire II player community has been incredible since our Steam release last year," said Brian Clair, product owner for Sins of a Solar Empire II, Stardock Entertainment. "We are pleased to offer this last free update of 2025, packed with new features, as a special thank you to the fans. We can't wait to share what's in store for the game over the next year."

Key Features of the 'Diplomatic Repercussions' Update:

Overhauled Diplomacy System: A reworked diplomacy system allows for greater flexibility and options to players. AI players now consider multiple factors when choosing diplomatic partners. Also, players can now trade influence and items.

New Quick Start Options: New game setup options let players determine their initial start conditions. Role-players can select the 'Basic' option to start with just a light factory, while 'Quick' and 'Advanced' players can begin with planets, fleets and more.

Improved AI Opponents: AI players react more dynamically to changes over the course of a game. Players will notice them making better decisions throughout their playtime.

AI players react more dynamically to changes over the course of a game. Players will notice them making better decisions throughout their playtime. Updated Mod UX: The modding GUI has been updated to not only be faster, but to provide more information to players. Ratings and category information are now available in a mod's tile; the addition of a download/install progress bar for larger, total-conversion mods lets players know how long an install may take.

The modding GUI has been updated to not only be faster, but to provide more information to players. Ratings and category information are now available in a mod's tile; the addition of a download/install progress bar for larger, total-conversion mods lets players know how long an install may take. Economic Rebalance: The game's economy has been fully rebalanced to bring more of the economy into orbit instead of on planets.

The game's economy has been fully rebalanced to bring more of the economy into orbit instead of on planets. Research and Tech Tree Layout: Tech trees are now less cluttered visually; similar subjects now grouped together for ease of use. Updates to research pacing lower requirements so players won't need as many research stations to reach higher tier technologies.

Tech trees are now less cluttered visually; similar subjects now grouped together for ease of use. Updates to research pacing lower requirements so players won't need as many research stations to reach higher tier technologies. Orbital Traffic: To help bring the galaxy to life, Orbital Shuttles have been added that will automatically travel between population centers in the game as a fun visual element to enhance immersion.

Sins of a Solar Empire II is available for purchase at Steam, Epic Games Store , or directly at Stardock . For more information on Sins of a Solar Empire II, check out www.sinsofasolarempire2.com .

About Stardock Entertainment

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been developing and publishing strategy and simulation games since 1993, starting with the original release of Galactic Civilizations. Stardock's recent hits include Sins of a Solar Empire, Ashes of the Singularity, Elemental: Fallen Enchantress, and Offworld Trading Company. Learn more at www.stardock.com .

