Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova v2.1 Genesis Update and Expansion Pass Announced

Stardock Entertainment

06 Dec, 2023

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock has today announced the release of Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition v2.1 Genesis update, alongside the exciting launch of its first Expansion Pass.

The v2.1 Genesis update of the Supernova Edition introduces a wealth of new features and enhancements, including:

  • Steam Workshop integration for Steam users
  • A new Mod Manager for easier mod navigation
  • An improved tutorial for newcomers
  • 22 minutes of additional music to enrich gameplay
  • Enhanced military starbase zone enforcement
  • Expanded support for various non-English languages
  • A variety of new events, AI improvements, and much more
  • Full changelog available here.

Brad Wardell, Creative Director at Stardock, expressed his enthusiasm about the community's response to Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition. "We're thrilled with the feedback from our players. Many of the updates in v2.1 have been inspired by their invaluable suggestions across forums, Discord, Reddit, and more," said Wardell.

In addition to the Supernova update, Stardock has introduced its first Expansion Pass for Galactic Civilizations IV. This pass offers players a significant discount on upcoming DLCs and expansions, drawing inspiration from the popular Founders Program of the previous game. "The Expansion Pass is a fantastic offer, covering the first years' worth of expansions and DLC, modeled after our successful Founders Program," Wardell added.

With the Expansion Pass, players immediately gain access to the 60+ song soundtrack of Galactic Civilizations IV. The pass will also automatically unlock upcoming content, including Tales from Centauron in December, Warlords in the Winter, The Species Pack in the Spring, Megastructures in the Summer, and Tales of the Arnor in the Fall.

"The Expansion Pass not only supports the development of exciting new features and content, but it also enables us to expand our team with more engineers and artists. This growth will help us incorporate the fantastic ideas our community shares for future free game updates," explained Wardell.

For more details, visit www.galciv4.com. Galactic Civilizations IV is available on Steam and on Epic.

V2.1 Genesis Update Screenshots:

Please contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock, a leading developer in strategy games, continues to innovate in the gaming industry with its commitment to player-driven design and community engagement. For more information about Stardock, please visit www.stardock.com.

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

