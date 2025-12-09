Stardock Launches "Tales of the Terran Alliance" DLC for Galactic Civilizations IV, Kicking Off Expansion Pass 2

The first of five new packs in the Expansion Pass 2 is now available, featuring exciting new campaigns, civilizations, and gameplay enhancements for the acclaimed 4X space grand strategy game.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment announced that "Tales of the Terran Alliance," the first DLC of Expansion Pass 2 for the acclaimed space 4X strategy game Galactic Civilizations IV, is now available for purchase. This expansion delves into humanity's tumultuous 23rd century, showcasing the formative conflicts that shaped the Terran Alliance into a galactic power. "Tales of the Terran Alliance" is now available for $14.99 USD individually, or as part of Expansion Pass 2 which includes all 5 packs at a discounted price, on Steam , Epic Games Store, and directly from Stardock .

"Tales of the Terran Alliance" takes players deep into Earth's pivotal era of interstellar expansion, exploring the political intrigue, technological breakthroughs, and military conflicts that forged humanity's place among the stars. Players will experience firsthand the events that transformed Earth from a single-world civilization into a formidable galactic presence, starting with the infamous Xendar War, which is included in the DLC as a fully playable civilization.

https://youtu.be/FhkxC-QXzl8

"This DLC serves as a tribute to our dedicated Galactic Civilizations fans who have long sought a more profound exploration of human lore," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment. "Tales of the Terran Alliance not only introduces new gameplay mechanics but also offers an immersive narrative experience that delves into the essence of humanity amidst a galaxy teeming with ancient and formidable civilizations."

Tales of the Terran Alliance Key Features:

Play as the Xendar: Experience the civilization that shaped humanity's first interstellar war.

Experience the civilization that shaped humanity's first interstellar war. New Human Technology Tree: A unique tech progression designed specifically for the Terran Alliance.

A unique tech progression designed specifically for the Terran Alliance. Expanded Human Story Events: Encounter new narrative events that explore the origins, politics, and ambitions of humanity's interstellar expansion.

Encounter new narrative events that explore the origins, politics, and ambitions of humanity's interstellar expansion. New Planetary Improvements, Weapons, and Defenses: Build and equip your worlds and fleets with Human-focused advancements.

Build and equip your worlds and fleets with Human-focused advancements. Additional Ship Components: Enhance your ships with new modules tailored to Human strategies.

Expansion Pass 2: Years of Galactic Adventure

"Tales of the Terran Alliance" is just the start. Expansion Pass 2 will feature five significant content releases from now through 2027, each designed to further enrich the expansive universe of Galactic Civilizations IV:

Tales of the Terran Alliance (December 4, 2025) – Explore humanity's defining era and the rise of the Terran Alliance.

– Explore humanity's defining era and the rise of the Terran Alliance. Federations & Empires (2026) – Formation of governments, elections, agents, and more.

– Formation of governments, elections, agents, and more. Ascension (2026) – Uplift minor civilizations, genetically modify your own species, build breeding programs.

– Uplift minor civilizations, genetically modify your own species, build breeding programs. Hegemon (2027) – Client states, United Planets, several new major civilizations uplifted from minor status.

– Client states, United Planets, several new major civilizations uplifted from minor status. Underworld (2027) – Navigate the shadowy realm of criminal syndicates and black markets.

Each pack in Expansion Pass 2 will continue to enhance the deep strategic gameplay of Galactic Civilizations IV while introducing new lore, civilizations, mechanics, and content for both veteran players and newcomers alike.

In conjunction with the release of "Tales of the Terran Alliance" and Expansion Pass 2, Stardock is also launching a free v3.1 update. This update introduces several gameplay enhancements, including Strategic Resource Generation, which allows resources to cluster during map generation for more strategic specializations; upgraded AI behaviors that improve the management of resources, starbase upgrades, and research selections; and enhanced customizable modding capabilities, featuring better hot loading, tech tree branch modifications, and new planet improvement icons.

"Tales of the Terran Alliance" is now available for $14.99 USD on Steam , Epic Games Store, and directly from Stardock . Players can also purchase the DLC as part of Expansion Pass 2, which grants access to all five upcoming packs at a discounted price. Expansion Pass 2 is available for purchase now on Steam , Epic Games Store, and directly from Stardock .

Galactic Civilizations IV can be found on Steam , Epic Games Store , or directly at galciv4.com .

Click HERE for Assets

About Galactic Civilizations IV

Galactic Civilizations IV is the latest entry in the award-winning space strategy franchise that has been in active development since 1993. Players guide their civilization from a single world to galactic dominance through exploration, expansion, exploitation, and extermination. With deep strategic gameplay, extensive customization options, and a rich 30-year lore, Galactic Civilizations IV continues to define the 4X strategy genre. For more information on Galactic Civilizations IV, check out www.galciv4.com .

About Stardock Entertainment

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been developing and publishing strategy and simulation games since 1993 with the original release of Galactic Civilizations. More recent games have included Sins of a Solar Empire, Ashes of the Singularity, Elemental: Fallen Enchantress and Offworld Trading Company. Learn more at www.stardock.com .

Media Contact :

Colin Regan

[email protected]

Zebra Partners

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment