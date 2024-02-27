GalaSwap: Revolutionizing DeFi with Blazing Speed and True User Ownership

News provided by

Gala

27 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala, a leading Web3 entertainment company, launches GalaSwap, the first-ever Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on their GalaChain blockchain. This innovative platform boasts unmatched speed and affordability, empowering users to trade efficiently and cost-effectively, while fostering true ownership and community engagement within the Gala ecosystem.

With an impressive transaction processing capacity of 2 million per second, GalaSwap leaves traditional DEXs behind. This rapid performance empowers users to seize real-time opportunities and navigate the dynamic market landscape with confidence. Supported by a robust network of over 43,000 secure nodes, GalaChain ensures rapid transaction processing, enhancing the speed of asset transactions for users.

Recognizing the importance of cost-effectiveness, GalaSwap prioritizes affordable trading. By offering substantially lower fees compared to prominent networks like Ethereum and Solana, GalaSwap enables users to maximize their trading potential without incurring excessive costs. Additionally, the platform actively rewards users for their participation. Every trade conducted on GalaSwap earns users GalaSwap tokens, while a referral program incentivizes community growth by rewarding users for introducing new participants to the ecosystem.

GalaSwap offers robust token trading capabilities for a diverse range of Ethereum-based assets, providing access to various assets within the Gala ecosystem. Looking ahead, the upcoming Version 2 update unlocks trading for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), starting with Gala-specific offerings and expanding to support broader compatibility in the future. This opens exciting avenues for diversified investment and community engagement within the growing NFT space.

More than just a trading platform, GalaSwap fosters user's genuine ownership of assets and empowers them to actively shape the future of the Gala ecosystem. By participating in GalaSwap, users become active influencers in Gala's evolution.

GalaSwap is set to launch today at 9 a.m PST. For more information and updates, please visit GalaSwap.gala.com

About Gala
Gala is a leading web3 entertainment company focused on empowering fans and creators through web3 ecosystems and true content ownership. Gala is paving the way towards the future of entertainment by developing new solutions and opportunities for developers on their proprietary blockchain: GalaChain. Learn more at Gala.com.

SOURCE Gala

