Galaxy Service Partners Announces Partnership with RCI Doors

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Service Partners ("Galaxy"), a newly formed alliance of commercial door, automatic gate, and access control companies focused on maintenance, service and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with RCI Doors, Inc. ("RCI Doors"), a leading commercial dock and door service company based in Asheboro, North Carolina, with an additional location in Huntersville, North Carolina. RCI Doors has been serving the Greater Asheboro and Charlotte Areas for over 34 years. RCI Doors is Galaxy's 9th acquisition since launching in 2025, and its 3rd acquisition in 2026.

"We're genuinely honored to be partnering with Dave and the entire RCI Doors team as they step into this exciting new phase. Their strong reputation and proven track record reflect not only a great business, but also outstanding leadership and an unwavering dedication to quality. We're proud to support the RCI team, build on the momentum they've established, and collaborate on driving the next stage of growth together," said Michael Aft, CEO of Galaxy.

Dave Julku, Owner of RCI Doors, noted, "Over the last several years, I have considered multiple partnership opportunities, but I can honestly say that Galaxy was the only candidate I trusted to help accelerate our growth and provide our team with better opportunities. I look forward to working with the other existing Galaxy partner companies to help build the premier network of commercial door service providers in the country. I couldn't be more excited about what we'll achieve together in the years ahead."

In conjunction with the transaction, Galaxy announced that Dave Julku will take on a role on the Galaxy corporate team. Dave brings more than three decades of experience in the commercial door industry, including spending over 25 years with Vortex Doors before going on to lead RCI. Earlier in his career, Dave proudly served in the United States Navy.

Galaxy is actively looking for leading commercial door, automatic gate, and access control businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Kaitlyn Francis at [email protected].

About Galaxy Service Partners

Galaxy Service Partners ("Galaxy") is a newly formed alliance of commercial door, automatic gate, and access control companies. Galaxy is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Galaxy allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Galaxy retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. For more information, visit https://galaxyservicepartners.com/.

About RCI Doors

Founded in 1992 as Asheboro Garage Doors, then acquired by Dave Julku in 2020 and rebranded to RCI Doors, Inc. ("RCI Doors"). RCI Doors is a leading commercial dock and door service company based in Asheboro, North Carolina with an additional location in Huntersville, North Carolina. RCI Doors has been serving the Greater Asheboro and the Greater Charlotte Areas with industry leading service, for over 34 years. More information about RCI can be found at https://rcidoors.com/.

For more information, please contact Kaitlyn Francis: [email protected]

