GalaxyCon LLC Announces Fae Ball to Bring Literary Fans Together Like Never Before

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, is giving fantasy, sci-fi, and literature enthusiasts an opportunity to engage with their favorite authors and likeminded fans at the first-ever Fae Ball in Austin, Texas, August 30 - September 1, 2024. This is the debut event for the newly created Literary Initiative of GalaxyCon, LLC. Dedicated to furthering the fan experience created by GalaxyCon, Animate!, and Nightmare Weekend events, the Fae Ball will bring authors of best-selling works face-to-face with lucky ballgoers costumed in the most breathtaking visual representations of their favorite fantastic worlds. Get your tickets to the spectacular event in Austin here .

"From the moment you pass through the doors, hear the violins, and see everyone dressed immaculately, fans know that this is not just a cosplay event. The Fae Ball is a place to escape into a fantasy world with the genius minds who created them," said Ashley Hazelwood, Manager of Literary Talent and Initiatives for GalaxyCon, LLC. "Austin's Fae Ball is just the beginning for our Literary Initiatives in 2024. We have big plans for future events, including a Fae Ball in Columbus, a Vampire Night in Richmond and more than five Fae Balls in 2025."

Attending best-selling authors include:

New York Times Best Selling Author, Hannah Nicole Maehrer ( TikTok ) - "Assistant to the Villain," "Apprentice to the Villain"

( ) - "Assistant to the Villain," "Apprentice to the Villain" Amber Nicole ( TikTok ) - "Society of the Lost Souls" series, "Solidarity Academy" series

) - "Society of the Lost Souls" series, "Solidarity Academy" series Kaven Hirning ( TikTok , Instagram ) - "Forbidden Fate" series, "The Wolf and Viper" series

( , ) - "Forbidden Fate" series, "The Wolf and Viper" series New York Times Best Selling Author, Tracy Wolff - "The Crave Series," "The Caulder Academy" series

Throughout the weekend, there will be panels and workshops for aspiring writers to help bring the creations in their minds to life. Attendees can walk through a full exhibit hall filled with publishers, exhibitors, and author signings. For those looking to further interact with their favorite authors, GalaxyCon will host a red carpet event, a cocktail reception, a Saturday High Tea, an elegant dinner, and a Sunday Brunch. These further the personal connection with the creators of the most prolific worlds in fantasy literature.

"It's always exciting to bring fans and creators together. With the Fae Ball, we get to do it in a unique immersive environment and create memories that will last a lifetime," said Mike Broder, President and Founder of GalaxyCon. "Fans will have the opportunity to connect with each other in this fantasy environment and meet their favorite authors. In addition to meeting the authors, fans can get exclusive special edition copies of the books they love with brand new cover art."

