GalaxyCon LLC Secures Top Executive Talent to Lead Continued Growth

New Executive Team Brings a Wealth of Knowledge from Industry Leading Companies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, has signed top executive talent to further the company's mission of creating immersive experiences that celebrate fandom and inspire connections. GalaxyCon has brought in a veritable who's who of industry leaders, adding to the already outstanding team and further rounding out the roster. These new additions will help lead the way as the company is committing to increase the number of events for fan-first festivals in 2024, 2025, and beyond.

"With our rapid expansion from seven live fandom events in 2023 to eleven in 2024, and twenty-one planned for 2025, we have been expanding our team to help take us to the next level," said Mike Broder, president and founder of GalaxyCon. "I am incredibly humbled by the talent we have assembled, both new and existing staff. It's their hard work and dedication that is making massive growth possible. I am beyond excited to work with this team, bringing our GalaxyCon, Animate!, and Nightmare Weekend events to new markets nationwide in the coming years."

Executive team news by title:

Mike Gregorek joins from FanExpo and Wizard World as Programming Manager

Ashley Hazelwood joins from Planet Comicon and the Kansas City Chiefs as Manager of Literary Talent & Initiatives

Blain Howard joins from Microsoft and NBCUniversal as Director of PR

Peter Katz joined from Wizard World and FanExpo and has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships

Ric Peterson joins from Touring and Event Merchandise Manager for Foo Fighters, Crank Gameplays, Drake, Austin City Limits, and Lollapalooza as GalaxyCon Merchandise Manager

Nick Unthank joins from Ronin Pro Wrestling, Netflix, Fandango, FilmStruck, and Showtime as Director of Programming

David Valazz i joins from Fandom Fame, Valazspace Consulting, Cliptamatic, and Nomadosphere Entertainment as Director of Business Development

Samantha Veilleux joined from LeftField Media and Carolines on Broadway and has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Strategy & Development

"We are extremely fortunate to have this high level of experience from many different industries here at GalaxyCon," said Peter Katz, newly promoted Senior Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at GalaxyCon, LLC. "In addition to the 18 years of business development I bring, we are adding decades of experience from the tech sector, the music industry, the entertainment industry, and the comic book world. We pride ourselves on attracting talent that extends beyond the comic book realm, making our team well-rounded to guide our mission forward."

The dedication to an incredibly talented team shows GalaxyCon's passion for bringing engaging events to cities across the United States. 2024 and 2025 are just the beginning of the excitement planned for GalaxyCon. We cannot wait to see record numbers of fans at each event soon.

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon, LLC. is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San Jose attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

