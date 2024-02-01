Galentine's Day with Kellanova: Love at first bite

01 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the unofficial holiday celebrating female friendship, Kellanova highlights ways to celebrate food and friendship on February 13. Sarah Reinecke, Vice President Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks, shares how to make the most of your snacking board with favorites like Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Rice Krispies Treats®, Pop-Tarts® and more on Kellanova's company blog.

Kellanova News Stories – Love at first bite

Image of Kellanova's Valentine's Day Snacking Board with Kellanova foods.
Galentine's Day, the unofficial holiday that celebrates female friendship on February 13, is a great occasion to show your appreciation for your besties. And what better way to do that than with a delicious and easy snacking board featuring your favorite Kellanova snacks and treats? A snacking board is a great way to enjoy a variety of flavors and textures, and they can be customized to suit your preferences and occasion. They can be as simple or as elaborate as you want, and they are sure to impress your guests.

"A Galentine's Day snacking board is a great way to put food at the center of the fun with your closest friends," said Sarah Reinecke, Vice President Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Pairing a few sweet and salty snacks with your favorite meats and cheeses paired with your favorite beverage makes for a fabulous gathering."

Whether celebrating Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or both – nothing brings people together like food. We love a beautiful, easy-to-assemble and easy-to-impress grazing board. See how to make your own below.

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information

