Kellanova's CIO, Lesley Salmon, shares how technology is redefining the industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we near 2026 and technology continues to rapidly reshape what it means to be a consumer goods company, Kellanova's Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, Lesley Salmon, shares the trends poised to redefine the CPG landscape, and how the company is harnessing this era of digital reinvention as a catalyst for growth.

The Top 5 CPG Tech Trends Shaping 2026

Lesley Salmon, Kellanova’s Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, shares the top 5 CPG tech trends shaping 2026

By Lesley Salmon, Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, Kellanova

Technology is redefining what it means to be a consumer goods company.

Digital transformation is no longer about modernization — it's about reinvention. From AI that fuels creativity to connected systems that enhance sustainability, the convergence of technology and human ingenuity is reshaping every part of the CPG ecosystem.

At Kellanova, we see this as the great unlock: technology as a growth catalyst—connecting insight to action, purpose to performance, and innovation to impact.

Here are the five tech trends transforming the CPG landscape in 2026—and how Kellanova is embracing them.

1. Call my agent!

Agentic AI can analyze real-time data, make recommendations, and even execute actions without direct human intervention. This leads to faster decision-making and greater operational efficiency. As these AI "agents" become integrated into CPG workflows, companies are using them to automate repetitive tasks, streamline cross-departmental processes, and respond predictively to market fluctuations.

Widespread adoption frees employees for higher-value strategic work while enabling organizations to react with unprecedented speed and precision.

"In 2026, we'll see advanced algorithms driving even greater efficiency across supply chain management, demand forecasting, and inventory control," says Ramesh Kollepara, Kellanova's Global Chief Technology Officer. "AI-powered personalization will allow brands to create tailored experiences that deepen engagement and loyalty. Machine learning will continue to transform product innovation - helping us anticipate consumer needs, spot emerging trends faster, and make smarter decisions. And with the responsible application of Agentic AI, we're unlocking new levels of agility, cost efficiency, and adaptability in an ever-changing market."

2. Advanced Analytics & Deeper Consumer Insights

The explosion of data from digital touchpoints is empowering brands to understand consumers like never before. Advanced analytics provide deeper insights into preferences, behaviors, and trends—turning data into actionable intelligence.

"Through data-driven marketing, we're unlocking sharper segmentation, smarter campaigns, and stronger ROI. Partnering across the business, we've built a market-leading capability, called 'RGM Navigator' that is powered by trusted data products and AI/ML models, providing optimized pricing and promotion insights, strengthening," says Loretta Franks, Kellanova's Chief Data & Advanced Analytics Officer.

This approach delivered a $1 incremental GSV return for every dollar spent by the Kellanova Marketing Fund, while increasing trade investment. The results show that a more innovative strategy—not spending cuts—drives performance. Advanced algorithms determine which products to promote, when, how deep to discount, and for how long. As a result, salty snack promotions became 91% more effective from 2024 to 2025.

Building on our continued investment in cutting-edge technologies, the next evolution of 'RGM

Navigator introduces Agentic AI — a breakthrough that moves beyond simply summarizing data to generating actionable insights. This includes:

A virtual analyst that enhances productivity by automatically exploring data, identifying trends, and explaining performance drivers.

Moving beyond dashboards to answer fundamental business questions — for example, breaking down complex tasks like extracting promo lifts, reviewing elasticities, or understanding how competitive distribution impacts Pringles' market share growth in the US.

Together, these innovations will help teams make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions — driving sustainable, profitable growth across our business.

3. Connected Commerce: The Seamless "Phygital" Experience

Consumers no longer distinguish between digital and in-store - they expect a seamless journey across channels. Connected commerce, or "phygital" experiences, bridges physical and digital touchpoints.

"The future of retail is connected," says Charisse Hughes, Kellanova's Global Chief Growth Officer. "We're building ecosystems where physical and digital experiences work together—from interactive packaging that links to digital content, to data-driven in-store engagement."

For Kellanova, this means designing every interaction—from the grocery aisle to the online basket—around convenience, continuity, and connection.

4. Smart Supply Chains: Visibility That Builds Trust

In today's unpredictable environment, resilience is the new currency. Digital intelligence—powered by IoT sensors, predictive analytics, and blockchain—redefines supply chains, making them more innovative, more transparent, and more reliable.

"Our goal is a supply chain that's not just efficient, but smart and resilient," says Rodrigo Lance, SVP of Kellanova's Global Supply Chain. "By connecting data from sourcing to shelf, we can anticipate disruptions, improve transparency, and serve consumers with greater speed and reliability."

Smart supply chains also build consumer trust, enabling product traceability, verifiable sustainability claims, and more informed purchasing decisions.

5. Sustainable Tech: Innovating for People and Planet

Sustainability and technology are now inseparable. Advances in data analytics, materials science, and packaging innovation are accelerating CPG's transition toward a circular economy.

"As a digitally driven, technology-forward organization, we're embedding sustainability into every stage of our innovation pipeline," says David Lestage, Kellanova's Chief R&D Officer. "Whether it's optimizing energy use in manufacturing or applying AI to food and packaging design to evaluate more sustainable ingredients and material choices, we're demonstrating that what's better for the planet is also better for business."

For Kellanova, digital sustainability is an imperative, not an initiative. Innovative packaging, digital product passports, and carbon-tracking tools help turn commitment into measurable progress. Today's consumers aren't just buying brands - they're buying values. Technology makes those values visible.

The Future Is Human + Digital

As CPG companies prepare to navigate 2026 and beyond, one truth stands out: technology alone doesn't create transformation—people do.

When we combine data, technology, and human curiosity, that's when real magic happens. It's how we turn insights into impact.

Kellanova is embracing that future today—where innovation is inclusive, sustainability is measurable, and every digital investment brings us closer to the customers and consumers we serve. The CPG industry is on the cusp of its most exciting chapter yet—and the companies that lead will be those who use technology not just to connect systems, but to connect people.

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

SOURCE Kellanova