Gallopade Announces New Updates to Tennessee Social Studies

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallopade, a leader in education publishing, known for its engaging standards-aligned curriculum, has announced a comprehensive update to its Tennessee Social Studies program, featuring significant enhancements to deepen student engagement, strengthen teacher support, and align with the latest Tennessee Academic Social Studies Standards.

Gallopade's All-New Social Studies Curriculum for Tennessee Makes Teaching Easier, and Learning Fun

This new curriculum incorporates proven approaches to address current educational challenges, making complex concepts accessible and relevant to all learning preferences. Updated materials feature enhancements that transform the learning experience, including enhanced visual design with more imagery, larger maps, primary sources, and expanded Student Book content, adding rigor and providing more practice and in-depth coverage of the latest state standards.

Teachers will receive robust Teacher's Editions with a Step-By-Step Teaching Guide with ready-to-use lessons and a complete Student Book Answer Key, all fully aligned with new student activities and Teaching Tools. Gallopade's support continues outside the classroom, with At-Home Support materials that help teachers keep parents informed so they can reinforce classroom learning.

Students and teachers will have access to Gallopade's innovative online platform, GO!, a comprehensive digital curriculum with a user-friendly interface for students, teachers, and administrators. GO! streamlines planning, assigning, testing, grading, and reporting while integrating digital instruction and providing an alternative for districts seeking a fully online solution.

Tennessee will also receive Gallopade's latest curriculum, a U.S. Government and Civics course for High School. This new offering provides a dynamic approach to understanding the foundations of government, civic responsibilities, and the democratic process. With interactive activities and real-world applications, Foundations of American Democracy is designed to foster informed and active citizenship among students.

"These updates represent the continuation of our mission to empower teachers and inspire students," said Melanie Villard, Vice President of New Product Development. "We've taken everything learned from decades of creating educational materials and enhanced our Tennessee curriculum to meet the needs of today's learners. These resources don't just teach History and Social Studies, they help students understand their role in their state and community while equipping them with the skills they need to succeed."

Educators can preview the latest curriculum offerings at the Tennessee Council for the Social Studies event from February 26-27 in Memphis, TN. For more information about what's new for Tennessee, visit gallopadecurriculum.com .

