Gallopade Continues Innovation and Achievement in Educational Publishing with Latest Offerings and Expansion

ATLANTA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallopade International, a trusted leader in K-12 educational materials for over four decades, is celebrating a remarkable period of growth as it expands its impact in classrooms nationwide.

Gallopade International is celebrating a remarkable period of growth as it expands its impact in classrooms nationwide. Post this Gallopade's continues to expand its innovative approach to state standards-aligned curriculum for Science and Social Studies across the U.S.

Building on success in multiple states, Gallopade has introduced its proven Social Studies curriculum in Alabama, earning a Tier-1 rating from the Alabama Board of Education for K-6 print and digital resources. Gallopade was the only company to attain Tier 1 status—the highest possible rating—across all elementary grades, achieving the top overall score in all categories.

"Achieving Tier-1 across all elementary grades reflects countless hours of collaboration with educators to ensure our materials meet Alabama's unique educational needs," said Michael Longmeyer, CEO of Gallopade. "Our commitment to educators and families begins with providing students the tools they need to succeed academically, develop their skills, and build confidence."

Gallopade has also expanded into new curriculum areas with the launch of its Science curriculum for Georgia grades 3-5. This innovative program integrates three-dimensional learning, phenomenon-based instruction, and hands-on activities, creating an engaging experience that is 100% aligned with the latest Georgia Standards of Excellence.

The company has further broadened its reach with a new National Civics and Government program for high school students nationwide. This evidence-based curriculum employs proven learning strategies, including chunking content into digestible segments, facilitating active learning through robust activities, and blending Civics and Government concepts in an interdisciplinary approach designed to prepare students for democratic participation.

"Our goal isn't just to help students enjoy their school years," Longmeyer noted, "but to inspire a passion for lifelong learning that extends far beyond the classroom."

Gallopade curriculum empowers teachers with comprehensive classroom resources paired with an innovative digital learning platform that makes teaching easier and learning engaging. The company provides ongoing training and support for educators and districts throughout the life of their adoption. With a proven track record of enhancing academic performance, Gallopade continues to innovate in educational content delivery as it plans for future growth across the U.S.

For more information about Gallopade's curriculum offerings, visit gallopadecurriculum.com.

SOURCE Gallopade International