Gallopade Launches Highly Anticipated All-New High School Civics and Government Curriculum

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallopade, a trusted leader in K-8 educational materials for over four decades, is set to launch its first High School curriculum on May 1, 2026. This all-new National Civics and Government program is designed to engage students and prepare them to participate in democracy, building on Gallopade's reputation for creating innovative, standards-aligned materials.

Gallopade's All-New High School Civics and Government Curriculum

Gallopade Curriculum is evidence-based and results-oriented, helping students of all learning styles understand and master essential content and skills. Proven learning strategies include chunking content into "small bites," facilitating active learning with robust activities, and blending Civics and Government concepts and inquiry in an interdisciplinary approach. This dynamic approach to the foundations of American government, civic responsibilities, and the democratic process provides step-by-step lessons, abundant resources, and purposeful activities that support an interactive learning experience.

The curriculum features elements that bring lessons to life, including case studies, primary-source documents, and interactive activities that develop critical-thinking skills. Educators and students can access a comprehensive curriculum that is 100% aligned with the latest standards, providing teachers with the flexibility to customize content for their classrooms. Gallopade seamlessly integrates print and digital resources through its innovative GO! - Gallopade Online platform, empowering teachers with everything they need to plan, teach, and measure students' success.

"Expanding into High School represents a natural evolution of our mission to empower educators and inspire students," said Heather Coody, Gallopade's Director of Social Studies Curriculum. "Civics and Government is an under-performing area when tested, yet students receive surprisingly little instructional exposure to the subject. What I love about our curriculum is that we're presenting this content accessibly to the most critical population - students who are about to turn 18 and assume roles as full citizens of the U.S., with the rights and responsibilities that come with that. It is incredibly important that we make sure to distill this information in a way that the students who need it most receive and understand it."

Gallopade is a leading provider of award-winning Social Studies educational materials. The company's resources impact millions of learners and advance its goal to ignite students' love of learning. This new curriculum is available for purchase at gallopade.com. For more information, visit gallopadecurriculum.com/civics-and-government.

SOURCE Gallopade International