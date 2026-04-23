Gallopade Launches ALL-NEW Science Curriculum for Georgia

Innovative Program Aims to Improve Science Education

ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallopade International is proud to announce the launch of an all-new Science curriculum, developed specifically for Georgia grades 3-5. This innovative program integrates three-dimensional learning, phenomenon-based instruction, and hands-on activities to create an engaging learning experience that is 100% aligned with the latest Georgia Standards of Excellence.

Gallopade's ALL-NEW Science Curriculum for Grades 3-5 features digital and print resources to empower teachers and engage stud

The new curriculum is evidence-based and results-oriented, helping students of all learning preferences understand and master essential Science content and skills through proven learning strategies. The program employs Gallopade's effective "small bites" approach, chunking content to make scientific concepts accessible and manageable for all learners while promoting deeper understanding and retention.

The core of the curriculum is its phenomenon-based instruction, allowing students to explore the wonders of the natural world. Engaging Literacy Articles combine Science and ELA instruction to spark curiosity and critical thinking, motivate authentic exploration and evidence-based reasoning, maximize learning time, and reinforce cross-curricular connections. This approach is made accessible to all classrooms through easily sourced materials for hands-on instruction.

The flexible design gives teachers the freedom to choose multiple instructional paths to cover the standards, regardless of available instructional time, offering adaptability for all educational environments. Step-by-step lessons, abundant resources, and purposeful activities provide an interactive learning experience while giving teachers the tools to differentiate instruction and help every student succeed.

Students receive their own Student Books to write in and interact with as they work through lessons and activities, ensuring year-after-year alignment with standards. The robust print materials, paired with the GO! - Gallopade Online digital platform provides teachers and students with a comprehensive solution for presenting content, creating and grading assignments, providing feedback to students, and allowing educators and administrators access to real-time data that can inform instruction at both the class and individual student levels.

Gallopade has been a trusted partner in education for over four decades, providing state-specific curriculum and resources to deliver engaging, standards-aligned instruction. The company's commitment to making teaching easier and learning fun continues with this innovative Science curriculum for Georgia educators and students. The new curriculum is available for purchase at gallopade.com, or for more information, visit gallopadecurriculum.com/science/ga.

SOURCE Gallopade International