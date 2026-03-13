Gallopade Earns Tier 1 Rating in Alabama Social Studies Textbook Review

Atlanta-based Publisher Receives Top Score Across K-6 Grades

ATLANTA, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallopade International is proud to announce that it has earned a Tier 1 rating from the Alabama Board of Education for its K-6 Social Studies curriculum submission. Gallopade is the only company among all submissions to attain Tier 1 status, the highest possible rating, for all grades K-6, and it achieved the top overall score in all categories.

Gallopade Receives Top Score for Alabama Social Studies Textbooks and Supplemental Materials Review

The Board of Education voted Thursday to approve new Social Studies textbooks after months of evaluation. The selection process was led by educators and public appointees who assessed materials based on the state's updated 2024 Alabama Social Studies Course of Study, which highlights Alabama history, civics, and civil rights education.

"We are thrilled to receive this distinguished recognition," said Michael Longmeyer, CEO of Gallopade. "Achieving Tier 1 status across all elementary grades reflects countless hours of collaboration with educators to ensure our materials meet Alabama's unique educational needs. Our commitment to educators and families begins with providing students the tools they need to succeed in their academic pursuits, develop their skills, and build confidence."

Gallopade's high score demonstrates the company's dedicated effort to deliver resources fully aligned with Alabama's state standards and to offer a curriculum that supports teachers while engaging students. For over 46 years, Gallopade has partnered with educators and experts to develop effective, proven, and user-friendly resources that promote knowledge retention and critical thinking skills. Today, Gallopade is recognized as a leader in K-12 Social Studies curricula, with a proven track record of helping teachers and students enhance academic performance.

Gallopade's Alabama Social Studies curriculum was developed from the ground up to fully meet the latest Alabama Course of Study standards. The comprehensive platform integrates traditional learning methods with innovative digital tools to provide an engaging, interactive learning experience with real-world relevance.

"Once we understand a state's goals, we can help achieve them," Longmeyer explained. "More than just providing a textbook, we collaborate with administrators, teachers, and parents to ensure they have the tools needed to support student success. As parents and educators, we recognize how important this is. Everyone wants the best for their children, and that's what we deliver, offering teacher support, state standards-aligned content, and technological innovation."

"We don't just want students to love Social Studies," Longmeyer added, "but to foster a passion for lifelong learning."

Gallopade is an Atlanta-based educational publisher that produces standards-aligned, state-specific Social Studies and Science curriculum. With over 6,500 titles and over four decades of experience, Gallopade continues to innovate in educational content delivery while maintaining its dedication to student success and teacher support. To learn more about Gallopade and their Alabama Social Studies curriculum, visit gallopadecurriculum.com.

SOURCE Gallopade International