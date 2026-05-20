DENVER, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloway & Company, LLC ("Galloway"), a national architecture and engineering firm based in Denver, announced today that TDM Specialists, Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area transportation demand management (TDM) company has joined Galloway.

"The mandate for transportation demand management is increasing across all areas of the country," said Galloway President Dave Guetig, PE. "The addition of TDM Specialists is an important opportunity for Galloway to expand its TDM practice nationwide."

Galloway Bolsters Its Transportation Demand Management Services with Addition of TDM Specialists

Galloway's TDM team specializes in solutions designed to maximize the efficiency of transportation networks. Their projects are carried out in partnership with real estate developers, property owners, employers, and government agencies to make transportation systems more user-friendly, cost-effective, and sustainable.

"Joining Galloway is a great opportunity to expand a practice that we are passionate about," said Elizabeth Hughes, founder and president of TDM Specialists. "Having the resources of a national company enables us to deliver mobility solutions and commuter programs to more communities across the U.S."

"Elizabeth and her team are committed to client service and building strong relationships," said Courtney, Menjivar, Galloway TDM team manager. "By uniting Galloway's East Coast and West Coast TDM teams, we're combining our knowledge and significantly enhancing our ability to serve our clients' and communities' toughest transportation challenges."

The addition of TDM Specialists follows an announcement in February that Galloway had added its TDM practice from Washington D.C.-based transportation consultants Wells & Associates.

About Galloway

Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 1982, Galloway has grown to 375 professionals across 17 offices and 10 states. Galloway ranks 288 on the Engineering News Report (ENR) Top 500, having climbed 102 positions in the past five years. Galloway is licensed in 50 states and offers clients all major architecture and engineering design services, including 14 in-house disciplines, which makes them a true multidisciplinary company. This collective in-house knowledge and experience creates a high level of collaboration and a well-coordinated design process to support clients' visions and achieve their goals.

Media Contact:

Galloway & Company, LLC

Krissa Szmyd, CPSM

Director of Marketing & Communications

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303-770-8884

SOURCE Galloway & Company, LLC