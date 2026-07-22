Galloway Completes Acquisition of Anderson Wahlen & Associates

DENVER, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloway & Company, LLC ("Galloway"), a national architecture and engineering firm based in Denver, announced today the acquisition of Anderson Wahlen & Associates ("AWA"), a Salt Lake City-based land development consulting and services firm, on July 1, 2026.

Galloway Announces Acquisition of AWA

"We are proud to welcome AWA to Galloway. This partnership reflects the kind of strategic growth we believe in. We are bringing together organizations with strong cultural alignment, complementary strengths, and a shared commitment to excellence, said Galloway President Dave Guetig. "AWA has built an outstanding reputation and team, and we are excited to partner in their continued success as we expand opportunities for our teams, clients, and communities."

AWA provides land development consulting and professional services for a range of commercial, residential, mixed-use, industrial, and other land development projects. Its services include civil engineering, land surveying, land planning and entitlements, development consulting, landscape architecture, and construction support. With roots dating back to 1958, AWA has built a lasting legacy of high-quality work, technical expertise, practical solutions, and client-focused service. The firm serves clients across the western U.S. and has been recognized as Utah's Best of State winner for civil engineering for two consecutive years.

"Joining Galloway marks an important milestone in AWA's evolution and positions our team for continued long-term success," said AWA President Bret Wahlen. "What made this decision compelling was not only the strategic fit of our services and markets, but also the deep alignment in our values, culture, and commitment to legacy. Together, we are strengthening our ability to serve clients, invest in our people, and extend our impact in the communities we support."

The acquisition of AWA supports Galloway's long-term strategy in partnership with ARA Services Partners and Kelso & Company.

About Galloway

Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 1982, Galloway has grown to 450 professionals across 18 offices and 10 states. Galloway ranks 288 on the Engineering News Report (ENR) Top 500, having climbed 102 positions in the past five years. Galloway is licensed in 50 states and offers clients all major architecture and engineering design services, including 14 in-house disciplines, which makes them a true multidisciplinary company. This collective in-house knowledge and experience creates a high level of collaboration and a well-coordinated design process to support clients' visions and achieve their goals.

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SOURCE Galloway & Company, LLC