Galvanize Raises $370 Million for Strategy Focused on Profitably Decarbonizing Commercial Real Estate

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize, a global asset manager investing at the intersection of energy innovation, resilience, and intelligence, today announced the final close of its Galvanize Real Estate Fund I ("the Strategy"). With $370 million in commitments from a globally diverse set of institutional investors, including pension funds and foundations, RIAs, banks and their clients, and family offices, the strategy is advancing the application of decarbonization as a core driver of value creation.

Galvanize Real Estate (GRE) targets undercapitalized commercial buildings in supply-constrained, high growth U.S. markets that represent attractive opportunities to drive net operating income (NOI) growth, through the implementation of its profitable decarbonization strategy. Against the backdrop of accelerating load growth and rising electricity rates, real estate owners and tenants are demanding more control over energy. GRE's decarbonization and resilience interventions — which include a combination of on-site renewable energy generation, energy efficiency retrofits, and electrification — aim to protect against rising costs and reduce building emissions.

"GRE's strategy demonstrates a different role for sustainability, one that places it at the center of profit generation and product differentiation," said Katie Hall, Co-Chair & CEO, Galvanize. "In an environment where the combined impact of rising electricity prices and market volatility is accelerating, there is a large and ongoing opportunity for the team to leverage decarbonization as a driver of value creation."

"We are honored by the confidence such a diverse set of investors has placed in the Galvanize Real Estate team," noted Joseph Sumberg, Managing Partner & Head of Galvanize Real Estate. "As the cost, reliability and resilience of energy becomes increasingly salient for commercial real estate owners and tenants, I believe GRE's profitable decarbonization strategy is well positioned to continue generating long-term value across our growing portfolio."

GRE investment professionals collaborate with a team of in-house scientists, climate technologists, and policy experts who help to evaluate and seek to deliver on each property's decarbonization potential. Additionally, a portion of GRE's long-term economic incentives are tied to successfully achieving operational net-zero emissions in its portfolio within three years.

To date, the Fund has made five investments in 15 buildings across 11 U.S. cities, totaling 2.4 million square feet.1 The team believes it can achieve portfolio-level decarbonization of 153% in its initial portfolio through its solar, electrification, and energy reduction efforts, leading to an estimated 8,224 metric tons of avoided emissions annually. The award-winning Galvanize Real Estate team is actively combining its expertise in energy with capital to upgrade existing properties, while pursuing disciplined acquisitions that represent a strategic fit.

