Galvanize Real Estate Strategy Expands Chicagoland Footprint with Three-Property Industrial Portfolio in Lake County

Acquisition of Green Oaks, IL portfolio complements and builds on Galvanize's recent acquisition of a seven-property portfolio in nearby DuPage and Will counties

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize Real Estate ("GRE"), the sustainable real estate strategy of Galvanize, a global asset manager investing at the intersection of energy innovation, resilience, and intelligence, today announced its acquisition of a three-property, 462,300-square foot industrial portfolio (the "Green Oaks Industrial Portfolio") located in Green Oaks, IL, a growing industrial hub just north of Chicago. This acquisition marks the latest expansion of GRE's portfolio, which now spans more than 2.8 million square feet.

"We view Chicago as one of the most important industrial markets in the country, and this portfolio is a great example of the kind of opportunity we are looking to pursue here," said Joseph Sumberg, Managing Partner and Head of Galvanize Real Estate. "With Chicago's strategic geographic location and access to freight networks, industrial players are prioritizing this market and looking for premier properties for their warehousing and logistics needs, which are exactly the type of high-quality assets that GRE specializes in creating through operational and capital improvements."

"The Green Oaks Industrial Portfolio is a strategically important addition to our presence in Chicagoland," said Nadine Anderson, Managing Director, Acquisitions at Galvanize Real Estate. "We believe the market's supply-demand dynamics, combined with the portfolio's strategic location, diversified tenancy, and alignment with our decarbonization strategy, make this acquisition an attractive and differentiated opportunity for us to build on our existing Chicagoland presence."

GRE's business plan for the Green Oaks Industrial Portfolio includes value-add improvements and a targeted reduction in on-site carbon emissions of up to 207% over the properties' baseline. The on-site solar generation that GRE intends to implement could generate an estimated 6,760MWh per year which is equivalent to powering more than 7,100 houses in Chicago for a year. Through targeted and strategic operational improvements, GRE offers its tenants solutions to help address the rising costs of energy and the challenges associated with aging and inefficient mechanical systems.

"The acquisition of the Green Oaks Industrial Portfolio will allow us to implement our decarbonization approach in a market where strong tenant demand and aging building systems create meaningful opportunities," noted Nicolette Jaze, Head of Sustainability at Galvanize Real Estate. "Through electrification, energy efficiency upgrades, and on-site renewable energy generation, we expect to significantly reduce the portfolio's carbon footprint while delivering tangible benefits to our tenants in the form of lower energy costs and improved building performance."

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a global asset manager investing at the intersection of energy innovation, resilience, and intelligence. The firm deploys capital across seed, venture, growth, public equities, credit, and real estate, combining investment expertise with deep in-house capabilities in technology, policy, and markets. Galvanize is built to identify opportunities created by structural change in the 21st century economy and convert them into long-term value.

SOURCE Galvanize