Gama Sonic Collaborates with City of Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab to Illuminate Public Spaces with Solar Lighting Solutions

Solar lights to create a safer, brighter and more sustainable Peachtree Corners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced a collaboration with Gama Sonic, a global leader in upscale, bright and durable solar lighting for homes, businesses and outdoor spaces. The company's deployment of solar lighting in the City of Peachtree Corners marks its first deployment implementing customized, intelligent lighting programming timers that enhances safety for residents and visitors alike.

Gama Sonic's advanced solar-powered lighting solutions bring the ability to quickly deploy additional lighting throughout the city without the extensive process required with traditional hard-wired lighting installations, while also supporting municipalities' sustainability initiatives. This solution uses integrated solar panels for an aesthetically pleasing look that stores solar energy for consistent performance on cloudy days, eliminating one of the key challenges associated with solar lighting systems. Gama Sonic's lighting solutions have already been deployed along the trail head of the city's walking trail system, where the lights are programmed to shine brighter during the early morning and late evening hours.

"The peace of mind that well-lit public areas bring to our community is invaluable," said Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson. "By installing Gama Sonic's solar lighting solutions, we've been able to improve resident and visitor safety without facing the usual challenges of disruptive construction or extended project timelines, which can be costly, that can come with other types of lighting. Gama Sonic's innovative approach ensures that residents utilizing the trails during early morning or late hours enjoy higher visibility, providing an enhanced user experience. We are looking forward to seeing our residents enjoy these lighting solutions at the trail head."

Gama Sonic's technology represents a forward-thinking collaboration that underscores the city's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance the quality of life for its residents. The deployment also serves as a model for other municipalities looking to combine sustainable solutions with public safety in areas like schools, parks, public squares, recreational areas and a wide array of other public areas.

"Peachtree Corners was our ideal choice for this collaboration because of its visionary approach to creating a truly smart city that leverages innovative technologies to improve the lives of its residents," said Gama Sonic General Manager Itay Parness. "The city itself is the perfect environment to demonstrate how our solar-powered lighting solutions can seamlessly integrate into urban spaces and enhance both safety and sustainability. This collaboration showcases the potential of our technology to not only meet the needs of today's cities but to push the boundaries of what's possible in public lighting."

Learn more about Gama Sonic's solar lighting solutions at www.gamasonic.com/commercial-solar-lighting-solutions/.

About Gama Sonic

Gama Sonic is a global leader in cutting-edge, energy-efficient solar lighting solutions for homes, businesses, and outdoor spaces. We specialize in creating bright, durable, and stylish solar-powered lighting products, ranging from solar post lights and lamp posts to garden, yard, path, security, and landscape lights. Our unique technology seamlessly integrates solar panels within the light fixtures themselves, eliminating the need for separate panels and maintaining the elegant appearance of traditional lighting while delivering sustainable and powerful illumination.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile autonomous vehicle lane leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot technology incubator. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

