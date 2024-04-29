Game changed: Sleek new Dallas mansion with three levels, museum garage, floating stair, spa room and cinema offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

DALLAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Highland Park, the most esteemed suburb of Dallas, 3808 Potomac Avenue stands as a testament to meticulous planning and craftsmanship. The culmination of a three-year build with the finest collaborators in every realm, this stately Contemporary home spans more than 11,000 square feet across three levels, with an additional 3,200 square feet dedicated to a museum-like, nine-car Auto Gallery on its lower level.

Beneath a roof of double layers of slate, for added structural integrity and insulation, this superbly built home offers unconventional luxuries that include a sculptural curved staircase that appears to float, a conversation room with a fireplace and bar, a high-fidelity cinema, a spa treatment room and a 500-bottle wine bar.

The materials of the home are rich and include book-matched marble slabs, chevron-patterned oak flooring, matte-finish cream plaster walls and leathered counter surfaces. Especially stunning are the Riviera-limestone floors throughout the main arteries of the house.

The main floor offers the conversation room plus a library, den, dining room, catering kitchen and main kitchen — with twin islands and top-tier appliances — which is open to a grand living room.

The upper level is a haven of luxury with five ensuite bedrooms — including the primary suite with fireplace and glass-cabinet closet — a flexible room and a laundry.

The home's lower level is devoted to sybaritic recreation and offers a fitness room plus the treatment room, wine bar and cinema. From there, sliding glass walls open to the dazzlingly lit, climate-controlled Auto Gallery, a garage so refined that it was chosen by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America as the setting for a recent launch event for its stunning new Spectre electric coupé. The conversation room was the ideal backdrop for the event's champagne-and-caviar bar by Thomas Keller.

That next-level living is everywhere here. The alfresco pleasures include an outdoor entertainment center (complete with gas grill, refrigerator drawers and pizza oven) and a portico with a backlit fireplace. At one end of the shimmering pool, a surprise awaits: A hidden, theater-size television rises from the ground at the touch of a button. The home is surrounded by lush green landscapes and verdant hedge walls that ensure complete privacy.

Offering the highest level of building science, advanced systems and unabashed luxury, 3808 Potomac Avenue is represented by the award-winning Jobst Randall Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $14,900,000. Full details, photos and a video are at www.briggsfreeman.com.

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/listing/20532504/3808-potomac-avenue-highland-park-tx-75205/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1O1pwVRE9A

