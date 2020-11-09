Game Changer. Pun Intended. Main Event Launches First-Ever App That Puts Fun At Your Fingertips

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The original intent of Apps was to bring convenience, entertainment and ultimately commerce to the mobile phone. Check. Check. Check. And a whole lot more checks from the all-new App from Main Event Entertainment.

Launching nationwide today, the first-ever app from Main Event, the fast growing family and social entertainment brand known for its bowling, games, virtual reality, laser tag, billiards and food, is designed to enhance guests' overall time at Main Event, offering users a more personalized experience so that they can make the most of every moment. The app's key features include:

Management of FUNcards -- Ability to reload FUNcards directly from the app, eliminating the need to hit a recharge station! The Dinner Bell -- First-of-its kind feature that enables users to "ring the bell" and pause arcade play through the app so the kids and families know it's time to eat together! Book a bowling lane – Easy and convenient for those planning ahead! Special promotions, offers and discounts – Real-time offers for app users while inside a Main Event and ahead of that next visit! Localized information -- Each Main Event location has center-specific activities and food options. The app makes accessing that info easier!

To sweeten the download, Main Event is offering users a 100 percent bonus on first FUNCard load, up to $50 dollars in value. So, add $50 and get $50 FREE from Oct. 29 – Dec. 31, 2020.

"We developed this app to give our guests an even greater way to experience Main Event with the ability to navigate our centers right from their phones," said Steve Klohn, Chief Information Officer, Main Event. "Innovation is in our DNA, from our games to our customer experience to food, and we cannot wait for our guests to enhance their fun with our app."

The launch of the Main Event App coincides with several new advancements from the entertainment innovator, including a revamped digital experience on web and mobile. The new site, which mirrors many of the features of the App, enables pre-booking online for everything from birthdays and events to bowling. Beyond that, Main Event became the first-ever family entertainment company to introduce Virtual Experiences to its product set. Virtual Experiences take all the fun and importance of corporate, team and group events to an online environment complete with LIVE hosts and interactive games of strategy, smarts and just plain old good-natured enjoyment. Earlier this year Main Event launched delivery through UberEats and Doordash, which includes not just craveable food items like burgers and wings, but also fun games like miniature bowling pins sets and laser tag phasers.

Inside its 44 centers, Main Event continues to operate under its "Play Smart, Play Safe" plan that includes some of the industry's most-admired operating procedures. All team members and guests receive temperature checks upon arrival and are required to wear masks. On top of that, Main Event has more than 100 social distancing markers throughout each center, several sanitization stations, team members solely dedicated to cleaning surfaces, a valet bowling service, reduced capacity, contactless QR code menus plus spaced out seating in the bar and restaurant.

Each Main Event center consists of state-of-the-art bowling, interactive laser tag, billiards and an innovative games gallery featuring more than 120 of the latest interactive arcade games – all under one roof – creating a multi-sensory gaming experience like no other. Whether looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs – Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge friends to a game or two. For more information, visit www.mainevent.com.

Main Event will continue to bring innovative new functions to the app, with the next round of features set to roll out in early 2021.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 44 centers in 17 states across the country serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof with state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. Main Event is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide. Main Event also is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, supporting via custom birthday celebrations for kids and other marketing initiatives. For more information, visit mainevent.com .

