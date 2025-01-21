Main Event to Open Its First Location in Montclair, CA on January 22

Grand Opening Weekend Activities Include Giveaways and More

MONTCLAIR, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event , a destination for vibrant, fun-filled entertainment experiences, will open its first Montclair location on Wednesday, January 22 and host exciting grand opening activities from Wednesday, January 22 through Sunday, January 26. The premier entertainment and restaurant destination at 5201 Montclair Plaza Lane brings 51,802-square feet of food and interactive games, perfect for friends, families, and large and small events.

Main Event Montclair's grand opening weekend festivities begin on Friday, January 24 with contests and events for the community to enjoy.

On Wednesday, January 22: To kick off the celebration, the first 200 guests in line will win one year of free laser tag at Main Event Montclair. Doors open at 12 p.m.





Throughout the weekend, $10 donations will be made for every strike bowled with a goal of raising $10,000 for Main Event's local charity partners Bright Prospect and Shoes That Fit. These organizations are dedicated to students and children in the Montclair area.





On Sunday, January 26: To conclude the celebration, guests can participate in Big Super Fun Sundae Challenge, awarding a free sundae to any family who can finish the entire sundae in 5 minutes.

Main Event Montclair has endless entertainment and activities, including laser tag, video games, and 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, with unique technology and VIP seating. Four lanes will also be private and VIP, which can be booked in advance. The location also features Main Event's signature in-center dining experience, Family Kitchen, designed for guests to create lasting memories while indulging in its handcrafted, flavorful American-classic dishes with a twist.

"We are thrilled to introduce Main Event to Montclair," says General Manager Michelle Hughes. "We're excited to become Montclair's go-to entertainment destination for all ages. We're also looking forward to providing the community a place for family and friends to come together and enjoy our state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and signature shareable dishes from Family Kitchen."

Main Event's Family Kitchen offers delicious and flavorful options for every taste and lifestyle. The robust menu includes new menu items and fan favorites like the Fried Pickles and Funnel Cake Fries, and shareable group options called Family Feasts. The drink selection offers an assortment of handcrafted mocktails, including their take on the classic Shirley Temple and the Cotton Candy Shirley Temple and cocktails like the Margarita Flight.

In addition to their entertainment offerings, Main Event offers hassle-free birthday parties that are epic for kids and, most importantly, easy and efficient for parents. Parents have a dedicated host for birthday parties and can choose from multiple packages featuring various activities for all ages, seven days a week. Main Event and Party City have also partnered to offer tailored Party City Packs with made-to-order Birthday Balloon Bouquets and Party Kit add-on options for all birthday celebrations.

Main Event Montclair will also offer fully equipped private meeting spaces with the latest audio-visual technology, full-service catering, free Wi-Fi, and additional essentials to accommodate any social or corporate occasion, big or small. Main Event also offers full venue rental options.

During the grand opening festivities, the center will open at 12 p.m. on January 22 and at 10 a.m. on January 23. Regular hours of operation following will be Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 60 centers in 21 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 169 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com .

