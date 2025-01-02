HELP! A SHIPMENT OF SPECIAL BOWLING PINS FOR THE NEW MAIN EVENT IN MONTCLAIR HAS GONE MISSING - REWARD OFFERED

Test Your Detective Skills and Win Prizes, including Admission to Main Event for Life!

MONTCLAIR, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Somehow, somewhere along the way to our newest Main Event center, located at 5201 Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair, CA, the final shipment of bowling pins to the nearly 51,802-square-foot center have been lost, and Main Event is calling on all Montclair residents to help find these very valuable items.

Main Event, one of the fastest-growing family entertainment brands in the country, is nearing the official grand opening of its 61st location nationwide. We need your help finding these ten pins to be ready for opening day! Clues to where the lost pins may be found at https://www.mainevent.com/montclair-lost-pins/ each day beginning Tuesday, January 7, through Thursday, January 16. The first person to find each pin will be awarded an invitation for 4 to Main Event's exclusive invite VIP event and free games for a year. The person who finds the Golden Pin will even win Main Event for life!

"We are devastated about the missing shipment of bowling pins and need the Montclair community's help tracking them down. We're gearing up for an epic grand opening weekend, and those pins are the missing piece to the puzzle," says General Manager Michelle Hughes. "We can't wait to show Montclair all the fun they can have under one roof at Main Event - But first, we need your detective skills to find those pins!"

Main Event Montclair will have endless entertainment and activities, including Gel Blaster, laser tag, video games, billiards, shuffleboard, and 20 state-of-the-art bowling lanes with unique technology and VIP seating. The location also features Main Event's signature in-center dining experience, Family Kitchen, designed for guests to create lasting memories while indulging in its handcrafted, flavorful American-classic dishes with a twist.

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com .

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 61 centers in 21 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 168 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com .

