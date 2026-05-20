Game Innovation and Teamwork Power Scientific Games' New Omnichannel Partnership with Latvia's National Lottery

ATLANTA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games will continue delivering engaging game experiences to players in Latvia through a new five-year agreement with Latvijas Loto, the national lottery of Latvia. The contract includes scratchcards and game programming that extends the play experience from the physical games to digital channels, creating a seamless omnichannel experience.

Scientific Games will continue delivering engaging game experiences to Latvian players through a new five-year agreement with the national lottery of Latvia.

"We have built a long-standing relationship with Scientific Games grounded in integrity and teamwork that has served us well across the years," said Edgars Ledins, Latvijas Loto Chairman of the Management Board. "Our players can look forward to more innovative scratchcard games—and extended play online—through our new partnership with Scientific Games."

The global lottery company has provided retail scratchcard games to Latvijas Loto since 2017 from its European production facility in the UK, and has served as the Lottery's gaming systems and retail technology partner since 2002.

Awarded through a competitive procurement process, the new agreement extends Scientific Games' collaboration with Latvijas Loto to support further innovation and sustainable, responsible growth. Established in 1972, Latvijas Loto's revenues help support the state budget and public projects in the field of education and cultural heritage.

"Scientific Games is honored to be selected as a trusted partner once again by Latvijas Loto. Together, we will continue to deliver innovative omnichannel experiences that entertain Latvian players while maximizing contributions to good causes," said Matthias Müller, Senior Vice President, International Sales for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games provides games, technologies, analytics and services to 150 lotteries worldwide. The company is the world's largest lottery games creator, producer and services provider, and a leading supplier of lottery digital programs, including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second-chance, mobile and web applications.

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About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery games, technology, analytics and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in instant games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC