Scientific Games Announces CFO Transition

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announced today that Chief Financial Officer Nick Negro will be leaving the company on May 15 after three years of success in the role leading the company through three years of growth. Negro is departing for an opportunity based in Chicago that allows him to be closer to family.

To ensure continuity during the transition, Scientific Games has appointed Ray Anderson as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 4, as the company begins the search for a permanent CFO.

Scientific Games has appointed Ray Anderson as interim Chief Financial Officer as the company begins the search for a permanent CFO. Current CFO Nick Negro will be leaving the company after three years of success in the role leading Scientific Games through three years of growth. Negro is departing for an opportunity based in Chicago that allows him to be closer to family.

"Nick has been a strong member of our leadership team and an advocate for the potential of Scientific Games," said Pat McHugh, Chief Executive Officer for Scientific Games. "During his time with the company, he significantly strengthened our financial and procurement organizations and helped position Scientific Games for continued growth. We thank Nick for his contributions and wish him all the best."

Anderson is a seasoned finance leader and CPA with more than 30 years of global experience, including senior leadership roles at KPMG across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Most recently, he served as a Global Lead Partner, advising Fortune 500 companies on audit, capital markets and regulatory strategy, and working closely with boards and executive teams. Immediately prior to this role, he led KPMG's Pacific Southwest audit practice for six years.

"Ray is a highly respected finance leader with extensive global experience advising large, complex organizations," said McHugh. "We are confident in his ability to support the business and our Finance organization during this transition."

Serving 150 lotteries in 50 countries, Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games company, fastest growing lottery systems provider and a leading provider of digital lottery solutions.

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About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC