GAME ON -- AMERICA'S TIRE AND LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB BEGIN PARTNERSHIP

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Football Club and America's Tire today announced their season-long partnership, naming one of the nation's leading independent tire and wheel retailers an Official Partner of LAFC.

America’s Tire and Los Angeles Football Club Begin Partnership

For the 2026 season, LAFC fans will see America's Tire branding integrated throughout home matches, and America's Tire will offer fans helpful tire safety tips through pre-match video fan engagement features at select home matches. The partnership includes in-stadium rotating LED signage during home matches at BMO Stadium and digital out-of-home signage on LAFC's exterior LED network surrounding the stadium.

America's Tire first opened a store in California in 1983, and today, it operates over 120 stores in the state. With 10 stores in the Los Angeles area, including several within just a 15-minute drive from BMO Stadium, America's Tire is equipped to help LAFC fans get to and from matches safely.

"With America's Tire's strong foundation in Southern California, this partnership positions us well to connect with more customers across the region, while continuing to promote tire safety among passionate soccer fans," shared Tom Williams, chief experience officer at America's Tire.

Through the partnership with LAFC, America's Tire will further expand its commitment to supporting soccer fans while promoting tire safety and helping keep drivers safe on the roads. The retailer also serves as the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer in its 31st season, including the MLS All-Star Game and MLS Cup.

"We're excited to partner with America's Tire and extend its mission of uniting passionate soccer fans and sharing important, lifesaving tire safety tips," said LAFC Co-President & Owner Larry Freedman.

America's Tire operates in 20 MLS markets across the United States — including Los Angeles — where drivers can expect expert tire, wheel, and wiper blades installation and free tire safety checks.

For more information about America's Tire and to find a location, visit americastire.com. For more information about Los Angeles Football Club, visit lafc.com.

About America's Tire

America's Tire is the leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,250 stores in 40 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Treadwell, America's Tire's proprietary online tire recommendation tool, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. America's Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.americastire.com

About LAFC

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champions (2019, 2022) and 2024 U.S. Open Cup Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise, and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology, and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

Media Contacts

America's Tire

Rachel Baker

[email protected]

SOURCE Discount Tire