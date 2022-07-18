Game On! MIKE AND IKE® Announces Three New Esports Partnerships

MIKE AND IKE® esports expansion helps support amateur players

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a summer of fun for gaming enthusiasts, as MIKE AND IKE® announces three new esports collaborations! The go-to candy brand for gamers is teaming up with Team Liquid, Esports Arena, and Team Dignitas to give amateur gamers an opportunity to compete amongst some of the best players in North America and turn their passion into a profession in the esports world.

Team Liquid

The Next Wave Sponsored by MIKE AND IKE

Team Liquid, the #1 esports team worldwide is starting "The Next Wave" in partnership with MIKE AND IKE®. The Team Liquid Scouting Combine opens the door to amateur gamers across North America, searching for the next bright star of the gaming industry. These tournaments will be judged by gaming pros and content creators, giving prospective gamers a chance to win a $25,000 prize pool for top finishers and earn a spot on Team Liquid. Fans can tune into Twitch to watch episodes of "The Next Wave" every Thursday from 2-2:30PM ET starting June 30 to watch who moves on.

Esports Arena

Starting this July, MIKE AND IKE® will be an official sponsor of Esports Arena! As North America's first dedicated esports facility, Esports Arena is a premier spot for amateur gamers to show their talents. The company currently has 18 locations in Walmart Supercenters across the country, with plans for expansion. In addition to being an official sponsor, MIKE AND IKE® will be supporting a team in the Series E competition for semi-professional gamers. Series E is a key steppingstone for aspiring players to be drafted onto branded teams and compete professionally!

Dignitas

MIKE AND IKE® is powering up the gaming community by becoming the Official Candy Partner of the Dignitas Fortnite Team. This star-studded team is full of fan-favorite players including Piero "pgod" Ramirez Lucas "Dukez" Cardenas and Matthew "Mero" Faitel. The collaboration is kicking off this month, bringing Fortnite fanatics a new 'Sweet Plays' TikTok series, an 'In The Mix' video series on YouTube, and the main event – The Fortnite Flavor Brawl Powered by MIKE AND IKE®, which offers players the chance to show off their sweet moves in competition. Fans tuned in to Twitch on Thursday, July 14th for an exclusive MIKE AND IKE® stream with Piero "pgod" Ramirez and a chance to win MIKE AND IKE® products, Fortnite V-Bucks, Dignitas gear, and more.

About MIKE AND IKE®

MIKE AND IKE® Candies have been a fan favorite for over 80 years! Experience the sweet taste of fruity chewy candy with MIKE AND IKE® Original Fruits, bursting with five fun flavors, including: Cherry, Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Strawberry. It's fruity, it's chewy, it's FRUCHEWY!®. Or try our other assorted varieties of MIKE AND IKE® including TROPICAL TYPHOON®, BERRY BLAST®, Mega Mix, Mega Mix SOUR! and many more.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

