Game On: Rally Your Pet for the 2nd Annual Embrace Pawthlete Showdown - $3,500 in Cash Prizes!

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Does your four-legged friend have what it takes to be a gridiron legend, or are they the life of the paw-ty in your living room? Whether they're an all-star agility champion or a top-tier couch surfer, they could win $1,000! In its second year as the Official Pet Insurer of the Cleveland Browns, Embrace Pet Insurance invites you to the second annual Embrace Pawthlete Showdown. This competition celebrates both the athletic marvels and the beloved underdogs as we gear up for the 2024 NFL season.

The Embrace Pawthlete Showdown invites video submissions from August 5 to August 19, with public voting from August 20 to August 27. Entries are welcomed in two categories:

Top Paw MVP category: Celebrate your pet's stunning sportsmanship, from a lightning-fast squirrel chase to an acrobatic tennis ball catch, or even masterful surfing skills. If your pet embodies the athleticism of a true MVP, this is their moment to shine!

Top Benchwarmer category: Celebrates the pets whose best moves might include snoozing through a quarter or watching the snacks instead of the scoreboard. This category is for pets who capture our hearts with their adorable non-athletic antics.

Winners in each category will snag these cash prizes:

First place: $1,000

Second place: $500

Third place: $250

Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance, adds, "Our pets are the real MVPs of our everyday lives. The Pawthlete Showdown is the perfect arena to highlight the incredible talents of our pets and cheer on our ongoing partnership with the Cleveland Browns. We can't wait to see what your amazing pets have got this year!"

Winners will be announced September 3. Participants are encouraged to share their videos on social media to rally their friends and family for votes. Use the hashtag #EmbracePawthleteShowdown to join the fun and follow the excitement.

To enter the Pawthlete Showdown today, visit the contest page.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to Work™ certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.

Media Contacts

Amber Batteiger

PR and Communications Manager, Embrace Pet Insurance

[email protected]

SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance