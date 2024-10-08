Game On: The Fall 2024 Vocabulary Bowl Kicks Off with Exciting New Categories

"The Vocabulary Bowl always sparks spirited competition, and with our new global and individual divisions, the Fall 2024 season promises to be our most exciting yet," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Vocabulary.com's parent company. "We look forward to creating opportunities for learners of all backgrounds to push their limits, expand their knowledge and collaborate with one another."

More than just a competition

Now in its 10th year, the Vocabulary Bowl unites schools, teachers and learners from around the world as they race to master the most words on Vocabulary.com. This lively contest showcases vocabulary skills, celebrates academic growth and boosts student engagement. Learners earn points and achievements through various activities on Vocabulary.com, climbing the leaderboards while expanding their vocabulary. The adaptive platform ensures that all students, regardless of proficiency level, can learn new words and contribute to their schools' success. Collectively, more than 4 million students across 47,000 schools have competed in the Vocabulary Bowl to demonstrate their linguistic prowess.

Room for everyone

Schools worldwide are competing in five distinct categories this season. In the U.S., schools are separated into three divisions based on enrollment size: Division I for the largest schools, Division II for mid-sized schools and Division III for the smallest schools. Additionally, there is a new division for international schools and a category for rookie schools. Teachers whose students earn the most points will be honored in U.S. and international divisions. And, for the first time, independent learners from around the world have their own category. These additions make the Fall 2024 Vocabulary Bowl the largest, most inclusive competition yet.

Let the games begin

The competition began on October 1 and is open to all accredited K-12 schools worldwide as well as independent learners. Any qualifying school or independent learner with an active license was automatically registered at the start of the Vocabulary Bowl season. Schools, individual teachers and independent learners can purchase a subscription to join the competition anytime during the contest. Learners simply sign in to Vocabulary.com and master as many words as possible through adaptive learning activities on the website. There is no limit to the number of words that they can master or the amount of time that they can play.

About Vocabulary.com

Founded in 2010, Vocabulary.com transforms vocabulary instruction, teaching students the words they need to know to achieve more in school and life. The adaptive platform personalizes learning by identifying each student's vocabulary needs and creating individualized learning plans. With 17,000 curated resources aligned with textbooks, novels and English language learner content, Vocabulary.com seamlessly integrates into any curriculum. Gamified features, including the Vocabulary Bowl, engage and motivate students through fun, interactive competitions. To date, 4 million learners have answered 8 billion questions and mastered 400 million words on Vocabulary.com. Vocabulary.com joined the IXL Learning family in 2020.

