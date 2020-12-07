Game On: Wendy's And Uber Eats Team Up To Launch Never Stop Gaming Menu Featuring Five Popular Twitch Streamers

From December 8 -12, fans can order signature Wendy's meals from five of the biggest Twitch streamers – TFUE, FLIGHT, itsHafu, xChocoBars and Myth – on the Wendy's Never Stop Gaming menu available exclusively on Uber Eats:

TFUE Meal – 10 pc. Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Small Fries, Minute Maid ® Light Lemonade

– 10 pc. Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Small Fries, Minute Maid Light Lemonade FLIGHT Meal – 10 pc. Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Small Fries, Hi-C ® Fruit Punch

– 10 pc. Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Small Fries, Hi-C Fruit Punch itsHafu Meal – Baconator ® , Small Fries, Sprite ®

– Baconator , Small Fries, Sprite xChocoBars Meal – Big Bacon Classic ® , Small Fries, Diet Coke ®

– Big Bacon Classic , Small Fries, Diet Coke Myth Meal – Classic Chicken Sandwich, Small Fries, Coke®

For every Uber Eats meal ordered from the Wendy's Never Stop Gaming menu, fans will receive an Uber Eats Prize Pass in their bag* for the chance to win epic giveaways. Eaters can score Uber Eats gift cards, Never Stop Gaming swag including gaming hoodies and slides perfect for lounging, and the "hottest holiday gift this season" .... a next-gen gaming console.

Over the course of the five days, each gamer will respectively stream games of their choosing while giving fans exclusive prizes. They'll be joined by the ultimate gamer, Wendy, who will also get in on the Twitch action.

"Wendy's always takes it to the next level when it comes to gaming. The Never Stop Gaming partnership with Uber Eats delivers on this – literally – by bringing together today's top Twitch streamers, delicious Wendy's meals and hot prizes for our fans," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. "Whether we're eliminating freezers in Fortnite Food Fight in the name of fresh never frozen beef or streaming Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit from a Wendy's restaurant, we're always seeking unique and different ways to connect with our fans – and meet them where they already are this winter."

"We're thrilled to partner with Wendy's to bring fans our exclusive Never Stop Gaming Menu on Uber Eats," said Stephane Ficaja, Head of Uber Eats for the US & Canada. "With limited-edition Wendy's meal deals and exciting prizes, we're delighted to deliver some winter cheer this season with the help of some of today's top Twitch streamers."

WHEN:

Tuesday, December 8 through Saturday, December 12

WHERE:

Available exclusively on the Uber Eats Wendy's Never Stop Gaming menu

HOW:

Order signature meals through Wendy's Never Stop Gaming menu on Uber Eats to receive one Uber Eats Prize Pass per Never Stop Gaming combo order**. On the Prize Pass, fans will receive a pin to enter on UberEatsPrizePass.com to reveal their prize.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

ABOUT UBER EATS:

Uber Eats allows people to discover merchants, order food, groceries, and more at the touch of a button, and have it delivered reliably and quickly. The business leverages Uber's technology and logistics expertise to partner with 500,000 merchants in 6,000+ cities globally, while keeping average delivery time under 30 minutes.

*One Uber Eats Prize Pass per "Never Stop Gaming" combo order, while supplies last.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Purchase will not improve chances of winning. All codes may have already been distributed. Open to U.S./D.C. residents 18+. Employees & their immediate family & household members of Wendy's®, Wendy's franchisees, Uber Technologies, Kamp Grizzly & each of their respective affiliates are ineligible to participate. Codes available 12/7/2020 through 12/12/2020. Approx. 400,000 codes distributed. Sweepstakes prizes & un-claimed instant win prizes awarded by random drawing on 12/18/2020. Odds of winning instant win 1:400,000. Odds of winning sweepstakes prize depend on total eligible entries received. Odds of winning an un-claimed instant win prize depend on total claimed. Limit 10 entries per person. Last day to redeem code is 11:59:59 pm ET on 12/15/2020. Sponsor: Uber Technologies Inc, 1455 Market Street, Suite 400, San Francisco, CA 94103. Various deadlines & prize restrictions apply. For more details & how to get a code without purchase while supplies last, see rules at ubereatsprizepass.com

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

"Coke", "Diet Coke", "Hi-C", "Minute Maid" and "Sprite" are registered trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company

Fortnite is a registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc.

Mario Kart is a registered trademark of Nintendo of America Inc.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company