Game Studio Super Storm Partners with Global Gaming and Esports Leader, Gen.G, to Launch Storm Striker Game in North America

News provided by

Gen.G

29 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The partnership kicks off with a series of streams and content featuring an ex-professional esports player, to be followed by a series of activations leveraging Gen.G's collegiate network focused on community growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Video game developer, Super Storm, and global gaming and esports leader, Gen.G, announced North America-focused partnership activities. Fresh on the heels of their landmark partnership launch in the APAC region earlier this month, Super Storm and Gen.G will collaborate to reach new audiences leveraging Gen.G's collegiate network to create content and build out a strong community to grow a competitive esports strategy.

Continue Reading
Storm Striker Gen.G
Storm Striker Gen.G

Storm Striker is a hyper-action 5v5 game, integrating FPS, action, and MOBA components.  The results of this combination are a fast-moving, dynamic, team game. The North American portion of the Storm Striker x Gen.G partnership will kick off with a stream by Becca "Aspen" Rukavina who is a streamer and former Overwatch semi-pro. In addition, Gen.G will work with Super Storm to grow Storm Striker's English-speaking Discord community, activate with Gen.G's college gaming club program, and tailor community contests and events focused on growing gameplay time. 

"We developed Storm Striker with great hopes of creating the next generation of esports from Korea, the birthplace of esports," says Young Gook Kim, Lead Producer of Super Storm Studios. "We are excited to kick off our partnership with Gen.G; their reputation and expertise will give Storm Striker the insight and marketing expertise to take the global esports world by storm." 

During the early stages of Storm Striker development, Gen.G's global educational network provided insight by participating in focus groups that gave feedback to the developer. Both Gen.G's Global Academy (KR) and Gen.G-affiliated Collegiate Gaming clubs (US) played the game and participated in a closed tournament to provide this feedback. This partnership provided the developer with real-time information directly from their target audience.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering globally with a dynamic game like Storm Striker. It was especially exciting to be able to integrate Gen.G's global educational resources and offer Super Storm valuable early game development feedback as the foundation for this partnership," says Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer of Gen.G. "We are invested in its success globally, and see the potential it has to become a leading title in the esports scene."

Over the course of the next couple of months, Gen.G and Super Storm will launch multiple gameplay events, including a "Try-Me" Event, an Intercollegiate Esports Tournament, and a Playtime Reward Event. Storm Striker is available globally on Steam.

SOURCE Gen.G

Also from this source

Gen.G Heads Into League of Legends World Championship with a New Player Kit Designed in Collaboration with Famed Apparel Brand, The Hundreds

Gen.G Heads Into League of Legends World Championship with a New Player Kit Designed in Collaboration with Famed Apparel Brand, The Hundreds

After a strong year in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), Gen.G returns to the League of Legends World Championship with their new Worlds...
McDonald's Collaborates with BCGA and Gen.G to Continue Supporting Students in Gaming and Esports

McDonald's Collaborates with BCGA and Gen.G to Continue Supporting Students in Gaming and Esports

McDonald's of Washington, DC, Greater Baltimore and Eastern Shore, in collaboration with Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) and global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.