Game-Time: Celebrate #TenderMoments with Free Hardee's Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Score big with free 3-piece chicken tenders on June 7, 13 and 18

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're a fan of fast breaks or slow and strategic plays, moments of good sportsmanship are always game day highlights. To celebrate the tender moments between players and the excitement of fans, Hardee's® is giving away FREE 3-piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ on June 7, 13 and 18 to its My Rewards members.

Hardee’s is giving away FREE 3-piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders on June 7, 13 and 18 to its My Rewards members

"Even in the midst of fierce competition, goodness and camaraderie exist – and that's worth celebrating," says Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Tate. "Hardee's is the home of 'Goodness in the Making,' and we aim to celebrate that goodness through our quality menu items and connection with guests, but we know it extends beyond our restaurant walls. No matter the final score, we hope this combo of value and flavor is a win for our guests."

This promotion will bring fans together and add extra flavor to the electrifying game-time experience. To redeem the offer, guests can download the Hardee's app, join My Rewards and head to their local restaurant on June 7, 13 and 18 to get free 3-piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders while supplies last.

At Hardee's, we love dunking, too. Nothing beats slam dunking our irresistible chicken strips into sauces including Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard, Sweet Baby Rays® BBQ and Buffalo Ranch. Our chicken strips, featuring premium all-white meat, are each hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.

Named the 2024 Best Food and Beverage Loyalty Program by Newsweek, get the latest news and exclusive offers by downloading the Hardee's app and joining My Rewards, available here.

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

Twitter: @hardees

Instagram: @hardees

TikTok: @hardees

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hardees

About Hardee's

Home of Goodness in The Making, Hardee's® is known for wholesome, hand-crafted menu items such as Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ and charbroiled 100 percent Angus Beef burgers. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates approximately 1,600 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 13 countries worldwide. Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.