GameChange Solar Announces Landmark Deal For Supplying Solar Trackers To Support 560 MW Capacity In Egypt

News provided by

GameChange Solar

12 Oct, 2023, 15:20 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a global provider of solar racking solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to supply solar tracker systems to support a 560 MW capacity solar project in Egypt with CEEC-ZTPC, an engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") company headquartered in China with energy project development projects in multiple countries.

Continue Reading
GameChange Solar Announces Landmark Deal For Supplying Solar Trackers To Support 560 MW Capacity In Egypt
GameChange Solar Announces Landmark Deal For Supplying Solar Trackers To Support 560 MW Capacity In Egypt

The agreement signed between GameChange Solar China and CEEC-ZTPC, a renowned solar EPC solution provider in the renewable energy sector, solidifies a partnership that aims to revolutionize the solar power industry. Under the terms of the deal, GameChange Solar will provide its solar tracking systems to optimize energy production for use in the planned Kom Ombo solar farm located in Egypt and being developed by Africa Middle East Asia Power ("AMEA").

"We are delighted to partner with CEEC-ZTPC on this prestigious solar project," said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar. "This collaboration reinforces our shared vision of accelerating the adoption of renewable energy sources and driving sustainability on a global scale. We believe our solar trackers will unlock the potential of this project, supporting energy yield and reducing the carbon footprint."

GameChange Solar will supply its Genius Tracker™ 1P 2R system for this project. "We are excited to work with the world leading tracker supplier GameChange Solar", Mr. Yang Sicheng, Vice General Manager of CEEC-ZTPC Intl stated, "Looking forward to the smooth collaboration in this project."

With over ten years of experience developing, manufacturing and selling fixed-tilt and tracking systems, GameChange Solar's products have been successfully deployed in numerous projects across many international markets.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is driven by its mission to repower the planet with clean solar energy. We do our part by driving fixed tilt racking and tracker equipment costs lower. GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in the United States, GameChange Solar's portfolio includes the innovative Genius Tracker™, as well as the fixed tilt MaxSpan™ system and Pour-In-Place™ ballasted ground racking system.

For more information on GameChange Solar and its state-of-the-art solar racking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Contact:
GameChange Solar
[email protected]
+1 (203) 769-3900

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2245863/gamechange_solar_deal.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/4338054/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GameChange Solar

Also from this source

GameChange Solar Announces Landmark Deal For Supplying Solar Trackers To Support 560 MW Capacity In Egypt

GameChange Solar Announces Landmark Deal For Supplying Solar Trackers To Support 560 MW Capacity In Egypt

GameChange Solar, a global provider of solar racking solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to supply solar tracker systems ...
GameChange Solar fournit de l'électricité à plus de 15 millions de personnes dans 5,8 millions de foyers

GameChange Solar fournit de l'électricité à plus de 15 millions de personnes dans 5,8 millions de foyers

GameChange Solar a annoncé aujourd'hui que ses ventes de systèmes Genius Tracker™ et MaxSpan™ à inclinaison fixe, représentant 29 gigawatts,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.