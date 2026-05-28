GoPro's New MISSION 1 Series Cameras, Mounts, and Accessories Now Available on Retail Shelves Globally and at GoPro.com

MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO, and MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition — the World's Smallest, Lightest, and Most Rugged 8K and 4K Open Gate Cinema Cameras — Are Available Now; Ecosystem of Made-for-MISSION 1 Mounts and Accessories Also Available Now

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that its new MISSION 1 Series cameras, mounts, and accessories are now available on retail shelves around the world and for purchase online at GoPro.com. Watch the cinematic MISSION 1 Series launch film on GoPro's YouTube channel, shot 100% on the new MISSION 1 Series cameras.

This is GoPro MISSION 1 PRO Speed Speed Welcome to a New Generation of GoPro | MISSION 1 Series Speed Speed

The MISSION 1 Series are the world's smallest, lightest, and most rugged 8K and 4K Open Gate cinema cameras. Featuring a new 50MP 1" sensor and GoPro's new, ultra-efficient GP3 processor, the MISSION 1 Series cameras deliver category-leading resolutions, frame rates, runtimes and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in even the most demanding environments.

The following MISSION 1 Series cameras are available now at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world:

MISSION 1 PRO: The flagship. Featuring a new, cutting-edge 50MP 1" sensor, incredible low-light performance, 8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 16:9 video capture, 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate 4:3 video capture, 50MP RAW photo capture, all powered by a new, ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor that enables category-leading image quality, battery life and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in extreme use cases.

MISSION 1 PRO is $699.99 MSRP and $599.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro Subscribers.1 MISSION 1 PRO is available now at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world. A variety of activity-specific bundles are available exclusively on GoPro.com.

MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition: The flagship camera bundled with an innovative versatile grip that transforms the camera into an even more rugged, ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera designed for run-and-gun style capture. The grip functions as a 2-in-1 solution—as a lightweight, ergonomic grip for easy, one-handed on-the-move shots, or as a rugged, mountable metal cage for added protection with the option to mount vertically. Added features include cold shoe mounts, 1/4-20 and magnetic latch mounting. Perfect for street photography, cinematography, travel and everyday convenience.

MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition is $779.99 MSRP and $679.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro Subscribers.1 MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition is available now at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world.

MISSION 1: The same as the flagship in every way but limited to 4K120 Open Gate video capture and 8K30, 4K120, 1080p240 16:9 video capture. 50MP photo capture is the same as in the flagship model. MISSION 1 is perfect for the creator who doesn't require the higher Open Gate resolutions and category-leading frame rates of the flagship model but still wants the outstanding low-light and image quality benefits of the new 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor.

MISSION 1 is $599.99 MSRP and $499.99 at GoPro.com for existing GoPro Subscribers.1 MISSION 1 is available now at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world.

MISSION 1 Series Accessories — Available Now

A full suite of made-for-MISSION 1 Series mounts and accessories is also available now at GoPro.com and GoPro retailers globally:

Point-and-Shoot Grip : Transform your GoPro into an ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera with this ergonomic, lightweight grip. Perfect for street, travel, and urban shooting, the grip's versatile design features cold shoe mounts for lights and mics, a 1/4-20 thread for tripods, vertical mounting and pass-through access to the camera's integrated fingers and magnetic mounting system. For added flexibility, the grip converts into a rugged metal cage for your camera, providing added durability and vertical mounting versatility.

Point-and-Shoot Grip is available now for $99.99 at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world.

Enduro 2 Battery: The 2150mAh Enduro 2 Battery delivers longer runtimes, fast-charging and a wider range of thermal performance compared to previous GoPro batteries. You'll get up to 5+ hours of recording at 1080p302 and 3+ hours of recording at 4K30 on a single charge. It's also compatible with HERO13 Black.

Enduro 2 Battery is available now for $34.99 at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world.

Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2: The fastest way to charge your MISSION 1 Series Enduro 2 camera batteries. Get two Enduro 2 batteries from 0% to 80% in just 48 minutes, or a single battery to 80% in only 21 minutes.3 Charge two batteries at once and easily check battery levels and charging status, even when the charger is unplugged. Comes with a high-performance Enduro 2 battery and is compatible with HERO13 Black Enduro Batteries.

Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2 is available now for $79.99 at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world.

M-Series ND Filters: The ND Filter 4-Pack (ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64) delivers cinematic motion blur and exposure control for MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1. The MISSION 1 Series cameras auto-detect which filter you're using and auto-adjust the shutter speed for the desired blur and exposure effect. You can also manually control motion blur and exposure.

M-Series ND Filters are available now for $99.99 at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world.

Protective Housing: When your mission calls for it, the Protective Housing will keep your MISSION 1 or MISSION 1 PRO camera waterproof down to 196ft (60m). The built-in mounting fingers allow you to capture content both horizontally and vertically. MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) without a housing.

Protective Housing for MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 is available now for $59.99 at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world.

Light Mod 2: Add compact yet powerful LED lighting to your adventure or studio setup with Light Mod 2's 200 lumen brightness, 33% increased battery capacity, and up to 100% longer runtimes.4 Light Mod 2 includes an optimized diffuser design and versatile mounting for cold-shoe integration on Media Mod (available July 2026) and Point-and-Shoot Grip or standalone light use.

Light Mod 2 is available now for $59.99 at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers around the world.

MISSION 1 PRO ($699.99), MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition ($779.99), and MISSION 1 ($599.99) are available now at GoPro.com and from GoPro retailers around the world. GoPro Subscribers can purchase MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition for $599.99 and $679.99, respectively, and MISSION 1 for $499.99 at GoPro.com.

Activity-specific bundles are available exclusively on GoPro.com. MISSION 1 PRO ILS, MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition, and MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition will be available beginning Q3 2026.

GoPro is partnering with PolarPro to deliver a series of lens diopters that will improve focus at closer distances. Sign up to be notified of availability at GoPro.com. Learn more about the MISSION 1 Series on GoPro's blog, The Current.

1 $100 off is available to yearly subscribers only upon subscription renewal.

2 In Endurance Mode.

3 GoPro recommends using a 27 watt or higher USB-C adapter featuring PPS for optimal charging performance.

4 Measured in Level 3 Brightness Mode. Battery life may vary based on usage and other external conditions.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX, MISSION and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's MISSION 1 Series product launch, global retail availability, product performance and specifications, pricing and subscriber pricing, promotional offers, accessory ecosystem rollout and availability timing, and third-party partnership developments.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to product launch timing and execution, supply chain and manufacturing disruptions, consumer demand and market acceptance, competition, the ability to manage product introductions, transitions, and pricing, and the ability to successfully enter and compete in professional and premium camera segments. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026, and as updated in filings with the SEC including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.