GameSquare Announces Acquisition of Leading Creator Technology Platform TubeBuddy

Transaction Strengthens GameSquare's Position at the Center of Creator, Gaming, and Digital Media Ecosystems

GameSquare Expects Revenue of $85-$90 Million, and Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5+ Million in 2026

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology and onchain treasury company, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with BENlabs to acquire TubeBuddy, an AI-enabled software and workflow platform for creators and brands focused on optimizing YouTube channel performance and audience growth.

TubeBuddy provides powerful search engine optimization, workflow, analytics, and productivity tools powered by proprietary AI, which are used by creators and digital publishers to grow, manage, and monetize their content. The acquisition adds a scaled creator technology layer to GameSquare's technology platform which the Company believes will accelerate its strategy to build an integrated ecosystem spanning content, community, data, and performance marketing.

"Global consumer engagement and commerce are being reshaped in real time by creator platforms, performance data, and community-driven media," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Our mission is to assemble a powerful combination of technology, media assets, and creator tools to power this next generation ecosystem. TubeBuddy represents exactly the type of innovative, high-utility technology resource that strengthens our platform and positions GameSquare to serve brands, creators, and audiences at scale."

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, GameSquare will acquire the assets of the TubeBuddy business. In exchange, GameSquare issued 5 million shares of its newly designated Series A-2 Preferred Stock to BENlabs as part of the transaction.

Strategic and Platform Benefits

The addition of TubeBuddy enhances GameSquare's technology stack, expands direct relationships with creators, and creates new opportunities for data-driven brand partnerships and monetization. With the addition of TubeBuddy, GameSquare's platform includes:

An AI enabled software platform with proven tools embedded into creator workflows

Anticipated increase to recurring software and subscription revenue

First-party creator and channel data capabilities

Powerful cross-platform brand and performance marketing solutions

Creates new integration opportunities across GameSquare's media, esports, and creator network

TubeBuddy has helped more than 10 million creators on their YouTube journeys. Its technology is designed to help creators grow faster, with reported performance metrics including higher per-video views and stronger subscriber growth relative to competing solutions. TubeBuddy also serves major media companies, and global publishers.

2026 Guidance

On a proforma basis, which takes into account the Company's plans with the TubeBuddy business, the Company is introducing the following annual financial guidance for fiscal year 2026:

Revenue of $85 million to $90 million

Gross margin of 35-40%

Adjusted EBITDA of over $5 million

Other than with respect to revenue and gross margin, GameSquare only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. GameSquare does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because other deductions used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, GameSquare is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

"The guidance for 2026 we are introducing today reflects the success of our multi-year strategy aimed at scaling our platform and driving sustainable operating profitability," Kenna added. "We are seeing the benefits of our operating initiatives in our revenue mix, margin profile, and Adjusted EBITDA trajectory. With the addition of TubeBuddy and continued operating discipline, we are entering 2026 with meaningful momentum and a strong financial foundation for continued growth and value creation."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

