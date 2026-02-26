GameSquare Expands Partnership with Capcom to Support Global Launch of Resident Evil™ Requiem

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology, and digital-native platform company, today announced a new campaign partnership with Capcom to support the upcoming February 27, 2026 launch of Resident Evil™ Requiem, the newest title in the globally recognized Resident Evil™ franchise.

Since December, GameSquare has been executing an integrated, multi-phase promotional program across several of its business units, designed to build awareness, drive engagement, and activate fan communities ahead of launch. The campaign spans creator-led digital activations, seeding initiatives, and real-world fan experiences.

"Capcom continues to set the standard for blockbuster game launches, and we're proud to expand our partnership with a campaign designed to reach fans across digital, creator, and real-world channels," stated Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO. "Our integrated platform allows brands and publishers to activate audiences authentically and at scale, and this program showcases the cross-functional power of GameSquare's ecosystem."

This latest engagement represents GameSquare's deepening relationship with Capcom across its next-generation ecosystem and builds on a successful track record of collaboration between the companies across prior title launches. GameSquare's services include technology-enabled influencer discovery, talent sourcing, event production, and campaign performance analysis.

Kenna added, "This campaign brings together creators, culture, and community in a coordinated framework. Timed to the launch of Resident Evil™ Requiem, multiple phases of activity have unfolded. The thrill has officially arrived, and we are excited to expand our collaboration. More to follow."

