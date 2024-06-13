Gaming and Hospitality Industry Requires Exponential IT to Drive Innovation and Efficiency, Says Info-Tech Research Group

A new industry resource from Info-Tech Research Group explains how gaming and hospitality leaders can adopt Exponential IT principles to drive the integration of advanced technologies, data-driven decision-making, and customer-centric innovation. The global research and advisory firm's research offers actionable insights to drive operational efficiency, foster innovation, and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving industry landscape.

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The gaming and hospitality sector is under immense pressure to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and rising customer expectations. While navigating the complexities of balancing innovation with stability, the industry must also manage regulatory hurdles and deliver personalized experiences to stay competitive. To address these critical challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has released its blueprint, Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Gaming & Hospitality Industry. This comprehensive guide provides strategic insights and actionable plans for IT leaders in the gaming and hospitality industry to leverage exponential technologies to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and secure a competitive edge in the market.

"Adopting an Exponential IT mindset is essential for the gaming and hospitality industry to counter market disruptions," says Elizabeth Silva, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "IT leaders must grasp the four key priorities of Exponential IT transformation, which are crucial for competitiveness in this sector. Additionally, recognizing and incorporating foundational capabilities are vital steps toward an effective Exponential IT transformation, leading to the creation of value within the industry."

In Info-Tech's blueprint, the concept of Exponential IT refers to the strategic use of advanced technologies, including those that are redefining the gaming and hospitality landscape. These exponentially evolving technologies have the potential to help organizations optimize operations, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. By adopting an Exponential IT mindset, gaming and hospitality organizations can effectively navigate industry disruptions, align with emerging technological trends, and meet the dynamic needs of their customers.

According to Info-Tech's research, the gaming and hospitality industry faces significant obstacles in its pursuit of technological advancement. For example, regulatory scrutiny can delay the market introduction of innovations and impose complex compliance standards. Additionally, the industry struggles to balance the priorities of innovation with the maintenance of stable operations. The potential for monetizing new business models, such as esports and VR/AR/MR, is vast but challenging due to market immaturity.

Furthermore, the industry contends with fragmented data management and the need to integrate advanced technologies into legacy systems. The firm advises that by adopting a holistic approach that includes strategic planning, implementing targeted investments in upskilling staff, and fostering a culture that embraces change, organizations can successfully transition through digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement.

As outlined in the blueprint, there are four key priorities that IT leaders in the gaming and hospitality industry must consider as they adopt an Exponential IT mindset to modernize their operations:

Evolve the IT operating model: Transform IT from a support function to a strategic partner by integrating IT services with business goals, breaking down silos, and fostering cross-collaboration. This transition involves modernizing infrastructure and adopting flexible, scalable IT frameworks that can quickly adapt to changing market demands. Co-own organizational outcomes: Shift the perception of IT from a cost center to a co-owner of business outcomes. Progress requires IT leaders to collaborate closely with other business units and the alignment of IT initiatives with organizational objectives to drive value and support strategic goals. Treat data as a product: Manage and utilize data as a strategic asset rather than a byproduct of operations. This priority involves establishing robust data governance practices, improving data quality, and leveraging data analytics to gain insights that drive decision-making and innovation. Let AI take over core operations: Implement AI and automation technologies to streamline core operations, enhance efficiency, and reduce manual workloads. This initiative includes adopting AI-driven solutions for tasks such as predictive maintenance, customer service, and real-time data analysis to stay competitive and innovative.

By focusing on these strategic priorities, the gaming and hospitality industry can overcome the hurdles of digital transformation, Info-Tech explains in the new blueprint. Companies that embrace Exponential IT will be well-positioned to foster innovation, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. This proactive approach will not only enhance operational efficiency but also solidify a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.

Info-Tech's blueprint provides a comprehensive roadmap for IT leaders in the gaming and hospitality sectors, equipping industry leaders with the practical insights needed to navigate the complexities of modern IT landscapes and achieve long-term success.

For exclusive and timely commentary on this topic from Info-Tech's analysts and access to the complete Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Gaming & Hospitality Industry blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event will also offer journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

