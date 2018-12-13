Gaming Pioneer and ‘The Sims’ Creator Will Wright Joins MasterClass to Teach Game Design and Theory

"Will is not only one of the best game designers of all time, but he also changed how many of us see the world," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "His games — from SimCity to The Sims — changed how we interacted with technology and how we saw humanity. His class isn't just about game design, it's about how we want to live our lives. If you love games, design or psychology this class will knock your socks off."

Will Wright is best known for bringing simulation games based on virtual worlds to the forefront of popular culture with his groundbreaking computer game, SimCity, and later, The Sims — a life simulation game that became one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. Wright co-founded Maxis Software in 1987, launching SimCity shortly after and a series of spin-off games over the course of three decades, earning him acclaim as one of the most revolutionary designers worldwide. He was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2001 Game Developers Choice Awards, inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame in 2002, and recognized as a British Academy of Film fellow in 2007, among other accolades. Wright is currently working on Proxi, a groundbreaking game slated to come out next year which will enable people to play in scenes rendered from their own memories.

"I think that game design can represent a lot of learning that you can bring back into other design fields," said Wright. "I wanted to teach a MasterClass as a way of relaying some of the things I learned over the years and inspiring the next generation of designers. We're on the cusp of some really interesting technology but good game design is essentially about understanding the player."

In his MasterClass, Wright will teach students how he generates game concepts and designs that empower the player's curiosity and creativity. Students will learn Wright's toolset for understanding player psychology and mental modeling; his approach for developing a visual language, game mechanics and player interactions; as well as his techniques for playtesting and prototyping. Wright will dive into how he designs the complex and intricate systems that make up the underlying framework for his games, and dissect the creation of The Sims, SimCity, and Spore lending his deep understanding of player motivations to explain how to engage their emotions throughout the game.

MasterClass continues to expand classes across existing and new categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of subscribers. Previously available exclusively online at www.masterclass.com , and on the MasterClass mobile app for iOS or Android , now students can also watch MasterClass courses on its new Apple TV app.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

