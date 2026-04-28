Gang & Associates Founder Eric Gang Featured in National Law Journal on Whistleblower Accountability in Defense Contracting

New National Law Journal Feature Explores Fraud Risk, Compliance, and Insider Reporting

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gang & Associates is proud to announce that its founder, Eric Gang, was recently featured in the National Law Journal discussing the expanding role of whistleblowers in ensuring accountability within the defense contracting industry.

The article, "From Executive Orders to Contract Compliance: The Expanding Role of Whistleblowers in Defense Contractor Accountability," explores how recent federal policy developments are reshaping oversight expectations and increasing the importance of internal reporting mechanisms.

Gang emphasized that recent executive action addressing compensation structures at major defense contractors has sparked a broader conversation about fraud risk and procurement transparency.

"This is not just a policy shift in isolation," said Gang. "It opens the door to a broader conversation about how fraud risk can surface inside complex federal contracting systems, and why whistleblowers are often central to bringing those issues to light."

Gang & Associates represents whistleblowers in matters involving alleged misuse of federal funds, including claims brought under the False Claims Act. The firm works closely with insiders to evaluate potential claims, assess evidentiary requirements, and guide them through the legal process.

The feature highlights key areas of risk within defense contracting, including compliance with sourcing requirements, adherence to contract specifications, and eligibility for federal set-aside programs. Gang noted that misrepresentations in these areas can have serious legal and operational implications.

"Statutes like the False Claims Act exist for a reason," Gang said. "They are designed to encourage people on the inside to come forward when federal funds are being misused."

As global defense spending continues to rise, the complexity of procurement oversight has increased, making whistleblower participation a critical component of accountability. Gang underscored that individuals working within these systems are often best positioned to identify misconduct.

"Transparency within federal contracting is not self-executing," Gang added. "It depends on informed individuals, supported by legal protections, who are prepared to bring credible evidence forward when compliance is in question."

Gang & Associates remains committed to supporting whistleblowers and advocating for accountability in federally funded programs.

Contact:

Eric Gang

(908) 850-9999

https://www.veteransdisabilityinfo.com/

SOURCE Gang & Associates LLC