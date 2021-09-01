GAP Group Is Well Equipped with Infor

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that GAP Group, the leading independent equipment hire company in the UK, is deploying Infor CloudSuite Equipment, a multi-tenant cloud ERP system specifically designed for equipment manufacturers, dealers and rental companies. Delivered via multi-tenant cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution will help increase operational efficiency across the group, streamlining the sales order process while providing access to the latest software updates.

With 146 depots throughout the UK operating across 10 divisions, GAP supplies more than 6,000 product lines to the utilities, construction and infrastructure sectors. The group is currently using Infor M3 on-premises to manage the service and rental of its entire product range and uphold compliance with vital health and safety regulations. Its upgrade to Infor CloudSuite Equipment will help deliver additional system security, scalability, functionality and reliability.

"We are a dynamic and growing business, and Infor CloudSuite Equipment represents a proven, scalable, agile system that can meet our requirements now and in the future,'' comments Chris Parr, GAP Group chief operating officer. "Infor CloudSuite Equipment will underpin our commitment to delivering exceptional, bespoke service to our customers, with over 1,200 of our 1,860 employees across the UK using the solution daily. We will be able to remain focused on our core business safe in the knowledge that we're working with the most up-to-date system features and functionality, which are tailored to suit the unique requirements of our industry, further enhancing and optimising our complex, multi-faceted operation."

"More businesses are recognising the benefits of moving to the cloud for enhanced scalability and business agility," comments Anwen Robinson, Infor GM and SVP for UK & Ireland. "Infor CloudSuite Equipment provides the industry-specific functionality that equipment rental companies need alongside the flexibility to support ongoing business development. GAP Group's investment in Infor CloudSuite Equipment is a great example of this, helping the business maintain its focus on customer service excellence and strategic growth without having to worry that its systems are holding it back."

