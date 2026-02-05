GAP to Host "Best of .NET Conf & .NET 10" Livestream and Launches New ByteInsight

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a leader in digital transformation and modernization, today announced a full-day livestream event, Best of .NET Conf & .NET 10, scheduled for February 6, 2026. Alongside the event, GAP has officially released a new ByteInsight, featuring significant upgrades for PowerBuilder customers and enterprise modernization efforts.

Global Livestream Event: .NET 10 and Live Coding

The "Best of .NET Conf & .NET 10" event serves as a deep technical showcase for the global .NET community. Hosted by Jeff Fritz (@csharpfritz) and sponsored by GAP and Progress Telerik, the event will focus on the latest advancements in AI, C#, Blazor, ASP.NET, and Aspire.

Date: Friday, Feb 6, 2026

Friday, Feb 6, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST Where to Watch: twitch.tv/visualstudio and the official .NET YouTube channel.

twitch.tv/visualstudio and the official .NET YouTube channel. Special Session: At 2:45 PM EST, GAP's Santiago Arango will demonstrate a live modernization of legacy Microsoft Access applications to Blazor using Microsoft AI Foundry.

Attendees can register for prizes and giveaways at https://www.gapvelocity.ai/best-of-dotnet-10.

ByteInsight Static Code Analysis

GAP has also launched new ByteInsight.

Highlights of New ByteInsight:

Modernization of the Analysis Engine: The tool has moved to a cutting-edge infrastructure using Angular 20 and Electron 30, ensuring long-term support and a massive leap in scanning performance.

The tool has moved to a cutting-edge infrastructure using Angular 20 and Electron 30, ensuring long-term support and a massive leap in scanning performance. Performance Optimization: By implementing signals-based reactivity and a zoneless architecture, ByteInsight reduces CPU overhead by up to 35% in data-heavy views, resulting in faster Time to Interactive (TTI).

By implementing signals-based reactivity and a zoneless architecture, ByteInsight reduces CPU overhead by up to in data-heavy views, resulting in faster Time to Interactive (TTI). Security Hardening: The integration of Electron 30 introduces enhanced Context Isolation and the latest Chromium engine to protect sensitive codebase data during analysis.

The integration of Electron 30 introduces enhanced Context Isolation and the latest Chromium engine to protect sensitive codebase data during analysis. UI/UX & Precision: This release features responsive containers for complex data charts, standardized numerical formatting for better readability, and an advanced tree-sorting system for more intuitive code structure navigation.

This release features responsive containers for complex data charts, standardized numerical formatting for better readability, and an advanced tree-sorting system for more intuitive code structure navigation. Real-Time Health Monitoring: Re-activated telemetry allows for real-time monitoring of application health, ensuring stability during intensive code assessments.

ByteInsight is available for download at https://www.gapvelocity.ai/byteinsight.

