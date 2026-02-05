GAP to Host "Best of .NET Conf & .NET 10" Livestream and Launches New ByteInsight
Feb 05, 2026, 08:43 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a leader in digital transformation and modernization, today announced a full-day livestream event, Best of .NET Conf & .NET 10, scheduled for February 6, 2026. Alongside the event, GAP has officially released a new ByteInsight, featuring significant upgrades for PowerBuilder customers and enterprise modernization efforts.
Global Livestream Event: .NET 10 and Live Coding
The "Best of .NET Conf & .NET 10" event serves as a deep technical showcase for the global .NET community. Hosted by Jeff Fritz (@csharpfritz) and sponsored by GAP and Progress Telerik, the event will focus on the latest advancements in AI, C#, Blazor, ASP.NET, and Aspire.
- Date: Friday, Feb 6, 2026
- Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST
- Where to Watch: twitch.tv/visualstudio and the official .NET YouTube channel.
- Special Session: At 2:45 PM EST, GAP's Santiago Arango will demonstrate a live modernization of legacy Microsoft Access applications to Blazor using Microsoft AI Foundry.
Attendees can register for prizes and giveaways at https://www.gapvelocity.ai/best-of-dotnet-10.
ByteInsight Static Code Analysis
GAP has also launched new ByteInsight.
Highlights of New ByteInsight:
- Modernization of the Analysis Engine: The tool has moved to a cutting-edge infrastructure using Angular 20 and Electron 30, ensuring long-term support and a massive leap in scanning performance.
- Performance Optimization: By implementing signals-based reactivity and a zoneless architecture, ByteInsight reduces CPU overhead by up to 35% in data-heavy views, resulting in faster Time to Interactive (TTI).
- Security Hardening: The integration of Electron 30 introduces enhanced Context Isolation and the latest Chromium engine to protect sensitive codebase data during analysis.
- UI/UX & Precision: This release features responsive containers for complex data charts, standardized numerical formatting for better readability, and an advanced tree-sorting system for more intuitive code structure navigation.
- Real-Time Health Monitoring: Re-activated telemetry allows for real-time monitoring of application health, ensuring stability during intensive code assessments.
ByteInsight is available for download at https://www.gapvelocity.ai/byteinsight.
At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com.
