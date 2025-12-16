Growth Acceleration Partners Surpasses $650,000 in Community Impact Through GAP Gives Initiative

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a global consulting and technology services company, announced today that its employee-led charitable initiative, GAP Gives, has surpassed $650,000 in total community impact since its launch in 2020. The milestone reflects a sustained commitment to people, purpose and the environment that exceeds typical giving benchmarks for privately held companies of similar scale.

The impact of GAP Gives represents a combination of corporate contributions, employee-led fundraising, volunteer hours and environmental initiatives — all driven by GAP employees, known as "GAPsters," who support causes in the communities where they live and work.

Since its inception, GAP Gives has supported 162 nonprofit organizations, logged more than 5,200 volunteer hours, planted 6,400-plus trees in partnership with Tree-Nation, and helped remove 45,000 pounds of trash from oceans and waterways through 4Ocean.

"With GAP Gives, generosity isn't a side project — it's part of how we operate," said Joyce Durst, GAP's CEO and co-founder. "We are a company filled with AI-first technologists and software engineering experts, but first, we are human beings who believe real success includes lifting up the communities that make our work possible."

A Global Workforce, Local Impact

While GAP is headquartered in Austin, Texas, the majority of its workforce is based across Latin America, including Costa Rica, Colombia and more than a dozen additional countries throughout the region. As a result, much of GAP Gives' support is directed toward local, employee-selected organizations serving communities throughout Latin America, alongside initiatives in other regions where GAP operates.

This globally distributed, grassroots approach ensures GAP Gives responds to real community needs — from education and health to environmental protection — while empowering employees to lead change close to home.

"What made GAP Gives stand out wasn't just the financial support… but also the people," said one leader from a Costa Rican nonprofit organization supported by GAP Gives. "Their team showed up, listened and worked alongside us. The combination of funding and hands-on volunteering allowed us to expand our programs faster and reach more families than we could have on our own. GAP didn't just donate. They became true partners in our mission."

A Values-Driven Approach to Giving Back

GAP Gives is guided by three philanthropic pillars. Serendipitously, the first letter of each pillar in Spanish spells GAP:

People (Gente): Supporting vulnerable communities through youth development, education, health initiatives and programs serving seniors





Supporting vulnerable communities through youth development, education, health initiatives and programs serving seniors Environment (Ambiente): Protecting the planet through reforestation, animal welfare and ocean and waterway cleanups





Protecting the planet through reforestation, animal welfare and ocean and waterway cleanups Purpose (Propósito): Bridging the digital divide by mentoring future technologists, sponsoring youth participation in global tech events and helping seniors build essential digital skills

Through financial contributions, skills-based volunteering and hands-on service, GAPsters contribute their time, expertise and resources throughout the year to causes aligned with these pillars.

Purpose-Driven Culture Drives Client Outcomes

GAP's commitment to purpose extends beyond philanthropy and is reflected in how the company serves its clients. GAP reports a Net Promoter Score of 89, signaling exceptional client satisfaction and reinforcing the connection between engaged employees, strong values and high-quality delivery.

"When people feel connected to a mission bigger than themselves, it shows up in their work," Durst said. "Our culture and our client outcomes are deeply connected."

Looking ahead, GAP plans to expand GAP Gives through increased volunteer participation and targeted, skills-based initiatives that align the company's technology expertise with meaningful social and environmental impact.

