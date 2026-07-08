GAP to Host Free Livestream Event "Code Smarter, Ship Faster" with Jeff Fritz

Live session on July 17 will cover vibe-coding, GitHub Copilot, Google Antigravity, vector databases, and the .NET Agent Framework

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAPVelocity AI, the AI modernization business unit of Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), today announced "Code Smarter, Ship Faster," a free live-streamed developer event hosted by Jeff Fritz (@csharpfritz) on July 17, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Code Smarter with Jeff Fritz

The session is designed for two audiences at once: first-timers who want to build their first application with AI as a co-pilot, and experienced developers looking to go deeper on today's fastest-moving AI coding tools. The event opens with vibe-coding fundamentals before moving into hands-on demonstrations of GitHub Copilot and Google Antigravity working side-by-side on the same problems.

Later segments cover getting started with AI and vector databases, practical patterns for building with skills and agents, and how to extend .NET applications using the .NET Agent Framework.

Event details:

Attendees will get live demos, sponsor prize giveaways throughout the stream, and access to session recordings and resource notes afterward. The event is supported by GAP, Progress Telerik, Devart, and Apryse.

Registration is open now and free to all attendees: https://www.gapvelocity.ai/code-smarter-with-jeff-fritz

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com.

Media Contact Information:

Dee Dee Walsh

Growth Acceleration Partners

(512) 243-5754

[email protected]

SOURCE Growth Acceleration Partners